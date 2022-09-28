Thomas Jeffcoat

Pontotoc's Thomas Jeffcoat swam as part of the 200 free relay team, along with Buddy Ferguson, Walker Chrestman, and Jackson Mabus at a meet on Sept. 17 in Oxford. 

 By Whitney Robbins

The athletes of Pontotoc Swim continued to improve at a meet in Starkville on Sept. 20, with some exceeding personal bests once again, according to Coach Zach Gory.

