The athletes of Pontotoc Swim continued to improve at a meet in Starkville on Sept. 20, with some exceeding personal bests once again, according to Coach Zach Gory.
The Pontotoc girls tied for 1st place in the 1-5A division.
“This was our first, real complete meet of the year,” said Gory, emphasizing that his team was “clean in the water,” meaning relatively mistake free. “The only team that can beat us, is us,” Gory said he told his swimmers.
The coach had another message for the girls.
“You don’t have to go out there and be Superwoman,” I told them, said Gory. “Just compete like you’re capable, and you’ll get better each time out.”
Notable times at Starkville included:
The girls’ 200 medley team of Kylie Burchfield, Kori Grace Ware, Reannon Hicks, and Brooklyn Kilpatrick finished 7th, with a time of 2:29.25; in the girls’ 200 free, Reannon Hicks finished 5th at 2:19.74; in the girls’ 50 free Kori Grace Ware finished 7th out of a field of 55, at 26.88 (pr); in the girls’ 100 free Hallie McDonald finished 13th at 1:07.44; in the girls’ 200 free relay Pontotoc team of Brooklyn Kilpatrick, Ruth Ann Burton, Embreleigh Crews, and Hallie McDonald finished 6th at 2:16.78; girls’ 100 backstroke Kori Ware finished 6th at 1:15.30; girls’ 100 breaststroke Reannon Hicks 5th at 1:25.12; girls’ 100 free relay Pontotoc team of McDonald, Ware, Burchfield and Hicks 3rd at 4:35.62; Pontotoc girls finished 5th overall with 35 points.
On the boys’ side: 200 free Thomas Jeffcoat 10th at 2:27.06; 50 free Jackson Mabus 14th at 30.06; 200 free relay Pontotoc team of Buddy Ferguson, Jackson Mabus, Walker Chrestman, and Thomas Jeffcoat 4th at 2:05.59; 100 backstroke Jeffcoat 5th at 1:24.25; 400 free relay team of Ferguson, Mabus, McDonald, Jeffcoat 5th at 4:48.14; 50 free McDonald 20th at 32.27, Chrestman 21st at 32.45; 100 free Mabus 18th at 1:09.45;
Pontotoc boys finished 6th overall with 22 points.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&