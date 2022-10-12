A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pontotoc's Jackson Mabus, pictured here earlier this season, swam 31st, out of 72, in the 50 free, in Tupelo, on Oct. 4.
Ruth Anne Burton, pictured here in action earlier this season, swam 25th out of field of 64, in the 50 free, at a meet in Tupelo, on Oct. 4.
The athletes of Pontotoc Swim competed on Oct. 4 in Tupelo in their last event before North Half, which is this Friday at Delta State University.
Notable times included:
Boys:
50 free: Jackson Mabus, 31st, 29.58; Buddy Ferguson, 35th, 29.99; 100 free: Buddy Ferguson, 32nd, 1:10.45; Jackson Mabus, 34th, 1:11.30; Carson Poyner, 44th, 1:16.63; Walker Chrestman, 45th, 1:17.53; 200 free relay: team of Jackson Mabus, Buddy Ferguson, Walker Chrestman, Thomas Jeffcoat, 10th, 2:05.16; Pontotoc boys 9th overall, out of 12 teams
Girls:
200 medley relay: team of Emily Stegall, Kori Grace Ware, Reannon Hicks, and Kylie Burchfield, 7th, 2:22.81; 200 free, Reannon Hicks, 5th, 2:19.52; 50 free: Hallie McDonald, 10th, 29:45; Ruth Ann Burton, 25th, 32.56; Callie Anne Patrick, 42nd, 36.83; Embreleigh Crews, 43rd, 37.26; 100 free: Reannon Hicks, 3rd, 1:01.55; Emily Stegall, 14th, 1:10.42; Ruth Ann Burton, 34th, 1:21.08; Embreleigh Crews, 39th, 1:24.71; 100 back: Kori Grace Ware, 6th, 1:16.67; 100 breast: Brooke Stegall, 11th, 1:41.05; 400 free relay: team of Emily Stegall, Hallie McDonald, Kylie Burchfield, and Reannon Hicks, 2nd, 4:33.48; Pontotoc girls 5th overall out of 10 teams.
