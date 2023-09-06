Pontotoc Swim is off to the best start in program history, and, according to Coach Zach Gory, they’re exceeding even the high expectations they set for themselves.
“I don’t know what to do with myself,” said Gory, whose team has excelled through the first two meets of the season: at Oxford on Aug. 26, then, on Aug. 31, at Tunica (hosted by Lewisburg). “I’ve never smiled so much at the beginning of a season,” said Gory.
At both meets, the Pontotoc girls were the best in 5A and best in Class II. The boys were best in 5A at both, and best in Class II at the Tunica meet. At the Tunica meet, the team finished second in the overall standings. Quite a feat, considering the level of competition.
“We’re standing toe-to-toe with 7A schools, and holding our own,” said Gory. Pontotoc Swim has shown early signs of being legitimately considered among the state’s elite. At the Tunica meet, for example, Lewisburg’s girls took top honors, with a cumulative score of 148. The Pontotoc girls finished a close second, at 123. The third place team came in at 28 points. That’s a pretty wide separation in the field. Senior Reannon Hicks won her individual swim in 200 free at Tunica, and the 200 free team won as a unit. On the boys’ side, Lewisburg won again, at 213, and Pontotoc finished second at 75. The third place team had 29 points. Again, without getting ahead of ourselves, the results showed Lewisburg and Pontotoc, then, at a good distance, the rest of the field.
Hicks, along with Kori Grace Ware, another strong swimmer, were part of the inaugural team four years ago. Gory has the singular advantage of returning all of last year’s team, as well as some great additions, even a few baseball players, all of whom have helped create a perfect storm of talent, one that Gory described as “a great culture.”
“I could go down the list, and name an outstanding accomplishment that each of our athletes has displayed to this point, but the overall takeaway is that we’re having fun, and we’ve got great momentum,” said Gory. “None of our kids are consumed by their individual challenges,” said Gory. "They’re chasing something bigger.”
Pontotoc Swim (having swum yesterday) competes next at Tupelo Meet 2, on Sept. 12.
