We felt like Saturday was an exclamation point on a successful season and a leap into next year.
North Half in Cleveland didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but we preached all week that our story wasn’t finished. We weren’t closing the book. Instead, we were turning the page to start a new chapter and Saturday set the tone for where we plan on going. I felt like for the first time all year we competed. We didn’t do that in Cleveland and that’s been a core value of ours since June.
Across the whole girls’ team, it was a complete effort. Our times were the fastest all year, and I think some of our girls were shocked by what they were capable of accomplishing. I’ve known all year Kylie is a sub 30 second 50 free swimmer. Saturday she finally realized that as well and developed some swagger in the water.
All week leading up we held each other to a higher level of accountability, and our girls finally understood the concept of being elite in our effort, focus, and intensity. Finishing top 8 is an accomplishment in itself but being tied for first in 4A in the entire state as a 5th year program takes it to another level. Beyond pleased with Kori, Reannon, and Hallie’s leadership. With this entire roster coming back on the girls’ team, we are focused going into the offseason and realizing we have a new standard of expectations moving forward.
With our boys, we preached growth. We are without a doubt the youngest team in the state. You look at our relays and you see junior, sophomore, 8th grader, 7th grader. We fall into a habit of looking at the leaderboard and seeing ourselves 16th and feeling like it’s a let down. Our emphasis was growth and be better today than we were yesterday. We did that. Our 400 free relay time was 9 seconds faster. That’s a combination of effort and rising up on the biggest stage. What Thomas Jefcoat has accomplished this year shouldn’t be understated.
Our boys realized they can compete and are not that far off from other teams. Our biggest fear sometimes is realizing what we are capable of doing because it scares us as to how great we can be. We overcame that Saturday as an entire program and are excited to strive to become elite.
