It's early in the swimming season, but Pontotoc coach Zach Gory said several of his athletes have exceeded personal bests, and he's encouraged about how the season is shaping up.
"It's been a breath of fresh air to see how relaxed and confident our kids have been to this point," said Gory, who took his swimmers to their second meet of the season, at the Turner Center, on the Ole Miss campus, last Saturday.
Weekend swims aren't a usual thing for the Warrior aquatic program, but Gory said that his athletes adapted well and rose to the occasion.
Several swimmers met or exceeded personal bests, according to Gory.
Embreleigh Crews was nearly3 senconds faster than her personal best, coming in at 33:45.
"That's an incredible difference, for only one week," said Gory.
Reannon Hicks swam 102.85 in the 100 free, shattering her previous record.
Gory encouraged Hallie McDonald to shoot for 2.34 in the 200 free; she beat her personal best and swam 2.35:99. Not far off the mark.
Kori Grace Ware finished 7th overall and tops in Class I. She swam 29.58 in the 50 free.
"Under 30 seconds in the 50 free is incredible," said Gory, adding that five of his girls have come in under that bar this season: Reannon Hicks, Hallie McDonald, Kylie Burchfield, Emily Stegall, and Kori Grace Ware.
On the boys' side, several youngsters are showing great promise, Gory said, including 7th grader Walker Chrestman, in the 50 free, as well as Thomas Jeffcoat, and others.
Pontotoc was scheduled to swim in Starkville yesterday, then in Tupelo on Sept. 27.
