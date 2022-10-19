Pontotoc Swim competed in the MHSAA North Half Championships at Delta State University on Oct. 14. Notable finishes included:
Girls: 200 medley, team of Emily Stegall, Reannon Hicks, Kori Grace Ware, and Kylie Burchfield, 3rd, 2:22.11; 200 free, Reannon Hicks, 3rd, 2:18.94; Hallie McDonald, 10th, 2:35.50; 50 free, Kori Grace Ware, 2nd, 28.70, Hallie McDonald, 5th, 29.46, Kylie Burchfield, 10th, 30.54; 100 free, Reannon Hicks, 4th, 1:02.34, Emily Stegall, 9th, 1:10.97, Brooklyn Kilpatrick, 16th, 1:15.77; 200 free relay, team of Emily Stegall, Kylie Burchfield, Hallie McDonald, and Kori Grace Ware, 3rd, 1:58.07; 100 backstroke, Kori Grace Ware, 6th, 1:16.51; 400 free relay, team of Emily Stegall, Kylie Burchfield, Hallie McDonald, Reannon Hicks, 2nd, 4:51.69
Pontotoc girls finished 3rd, with 63 points
Boys: 200 free, Thomas Jeffcoat, 5th, 2:23.65; 50 free, Jackson Mabus, 18th, 29.52; 100 free, Jackson Mabus, 25th, 1:07.71, Buddy Ferguson, 31st, 1:11.21; 200 free relay, team of Jackson Mabus, Walker Chrestman, Buddy Ferguson, Thomas Jeffcoat, 7th, 2:00.20; 400 free relay, team of Jackson Mabus, Tucker McDonald, Buddy Ferguson, Thomas Jeffcoat, 7th, 4:40.36
Boys finished 10th, with 12 points
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 28. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 29 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM CDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 9 AM CDT
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
