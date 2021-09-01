“Pleased, but not satisfied,” is how Pontotoc’s swimming coach, Zach Gory, described his team’s performance at the Warriors’ opening meet in DeSoto County on Thursday.
“I saw some good things, and a lot of swimmers qualified, and I was encouraged by what I saw in some of our young talent,” said Gory.
“Kylie Burchfield had a phenomenal meet,” Gory added. Seventh-grader Thomas Jeffcoat, swimming in his first meet, qualified, a feat Gory described as “huge.”
Four of the girls’ relay teams qualified, including two, 200-meter free teams, the 400 meter team, and the 200 meter medley team. (The 400 meter relay team finished in the top three in Thursday’s competition.)
Other noteworthy performances included Emily Stegall finishing in the top 10 in the 200 meter free, Reannon Hicks finishing in the top eight, Jacob Vickery setting a personal record in the 50 meter free, Kori Ware, Reannon Hicks, Riley Stanford, and Kylie Burchfield all finishing in the top 20 in the 100 free, Hallie McDonald finishing in the top 10 in the 500 free, Kori Ware finishing in the top eight in the 100 back.
“Last year we couldn’t get the second 200 relay team qualified for state, but the fact that we did this year speaks to good progress we’ve made,” said Gory.
Athletes typically swim two individual events and two relay events.
“I have six girls, across the board, that I can use to fill three relay teams,” said Gory, noting the flexibility and general aptitude with which his swimmers compete. “That’s six, but when you talk about another relay team, you add four more, so that’s 10 girls that are getting it done,” Gory added. “Five years ago, we started with five girls on the whole team, and now we have 10 girls that can get it done. These are steps forward that are going to take us to another level.”
Jackson Mabus pleasantly surprised his coach at the meet.
“He snuck in there and really surprised me with a great time, and I think he’s going to be an asset in some of our relay spots,” said Gory.
Gory was effusive about the support the Warriors received.
“I can’t say enough good things about our fans,” said Gory. “This was a hot meet, and it was like a sauna in there, sweat pouring off everybody, but people stuck around and supported our athletes, and that means a tremendous amount. That, combined with the energy our athletes brought on the swim deck, made it special. Having that culture, support, and excitement, those are the kinds of things that allow a program to make the jump.”