The Pontotoc swimming teams competed in their final regular season meet last Tuesday at the Tupelo Aquatic Center. The girls squad came in third in the team standings, while the boys finished seventh.
Senior standout Rani Greer was strong as always. Greer swam the 200 yard individual medley in 2:15.69, winning by a margin of a whopping 21 seconds. She also won the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:09.48. Reannon Hicks came in fourth in the girls 200 yard freestyle (2:18.93) and seventh in the 100 yard freestyle (1:03.85). For the boys J.D. Chism finished third in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 24.78, coming in behind a pair of competitors from Class III programs. Chism also finished sixth in the 100 yard freestyle (55.89) and was first among Class I swimmers once again.
Furthermore, PHS had several additional qualifiers for the upcoming North Half meet. The girls 200 yard freestyle relay team qualified, as JaDariya Williams, Emily Stegall, Hallie McDonald and Riley Stanford finished fourth with a time of 2:24.33.
The boys 400 freestyle relay of team of Buddy Ferguson, Ellis Maffett, Jacob Vickery and Chism qualified after a fourth place finish and a time of 4:36.70.
Ellis Maffett and Jacob Vickery also both qualified in the 100 yard freestyle. Maffett finished 21st (1:10.65) and Vickery came in 23rd (1:11.93).
They join the following previous qualifiers to the Class I North Half swim meet, which is set for Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Tupelo Aquatic Center: Rani Greer-200 yard individual medley, 100 yard breaststroke, 500 yard freestyle; Kori Grace Ware- 100 yard backstroke and 50 yard freestyle; Reannon Hicks-100 yard freestyle, 50 yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke; Girls 200 yard medley relay-Kori Grace Ware, Reannon Hicks, Rani Greer and Hallie McDonald; Girls 400 yard freestyle relay- Kori Grace Ware, Reannon Hicks, Rani Greer and Riley Stanford; J.D. Chism-50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle; Jacob Vickery- 50 yard freestyle; Ellis Maffett- 50 yard freestyle; Boys 200 yard freestyle relay- Jacob Vickery, Ellis Maffett, J.D. Chism and Cayton Corley.
"As for as the boys, it has been a very encouraging year," said Pontotoc head coach Zach Gory. "We had some guys that had never swam before (competitively), and to get Jacob Vickery and Ellis Maffett qualified in two events and get two relay teams in as well, the boys really exceeded expectations.
"As far as the girls, we knew coming into this season what we had with Rani (Greer), Reannon (Hicks) and Kori Grace (Ware), and we thought we knew what we had in Hallie (McDonald) and Riley (Stanford). They all performed the way they needed to to put us in position to have a good postseason. But I think one of our biggest accomplishments of the year so far is getting that other girls relay team (200 yard freestyle team of McDonald, Stafford, JaDariya Williams and Emily Stegall) qualified, with a couple of young kids stepping up and having a great year and getting us to where we have three girls relay teams competing at North Half."