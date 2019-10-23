PONTOTOC- The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars brought their A-game, but a more experienced squad from Pontotoc took the win in four sets in last Tuesday's final regular season match.
The Lady Cougars came out of the gate strong. Madison Bagwell bumped a Lady Warrior shot, setting Hailey Rackley, who in-turn set Bagwell for a kill to put South up 2-0. Bagwell added two aces, and the Lady Cougars surged ahead 4-0.
The Lady Warriors rallied, as Randa Clair Payne served an ace, and Pontotoc evened the score at 5-5. Pontotoc’s Samya Brooks snuffed a Lady Cougar shot at the net, and the Lady Warriors edged ahead 7-6. An ace from South's Gabie Ritchie knotted the score at 11, as the two teams ran neck-in-neck.
Tight teamwork was on display late in the first set. Payne set De’Aisha Browner for a strong spike to put Pontotoc ahead 15-11, and Lauren Trimble followed with an ace. Not to be outdone, Rackley set Bagwell for a spike, and, after an ace from Kara Fleming and a pair of nifty shots from Bagwell, the Lady Cougars knotted the score at 19. Bagwell racked up a string of aces, as South took the first set 25-20.
Pontotoc charged ahead early in the second set. After Audrey Hamill set De’Aisha Browner for a winner and Oliva Gray added an ace, the Lady Warriors were up 7-3. Rackley rescued a long volley and drove a winner just inside the backline for South, and after she added a pair of aces the Lady Cougars pulled even at 7-7. Smashes from Brooks, Hamill, and Kensley Nowicki pushed the Lady Warriors out in front, and a final stuff at the net from Brooks sealed a 25-18 second set victory.
Hamill ripped off a series of aces early in the third set, as the Lady Warriors surged ahead 18-5. South’s Kealey Ward served an ace, and Liz Pennington set Rackley for a pair of winners, but Pontotoc captured the set 25-11 and took a 2 sets to 1 advantage.
PHS found their stride in the fourth set. Payne delivered a pair of aces, followed by a spike at the net from Brooks, and the Lady Warriors were off and running. Rackley set Bagwell for a shot that spun along the spine of the net before falling for a South point. She later slapped a skillful, backspin winner, but Pontotoc rolled to a 25-13 win to take the match 3-1.