TUPELO - The Pontotoc cross country teams competed in the Tupelo Invitational on Saturday. The varsity boys, jr. High boys, and jr. high girls all finished first in 4A. The varsity girls finished second.
Among the varsity girls, Haley Lowe was the top finisher for the Lady Warriors. Also finishing in the top seven were Ava Robbins, Katherine Carpenter, Carla Ramirez, Ella Huey, Samantha Vickery and Reese Laenen.
Coach Mike Bain said hard work is paying off.
"These girls had a good week of practice, and it showed in their times Saturday," said Bain. "Hopefully they will continue to get faster over the next four weeks to be ready for the region championship."
Cooper Parmer was the top finisher for the Warriors, followed in the top seven by Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Braxton Whiteside, Kayson Newsom, Andrew Chrestman and Ellis Maffett.
"These guys are working hard to achieve some goals they have set for themselves, and they came closer to being where they want to be," Bain said. "They are an exciting group of guys to watch race, and they are starting to see just how good they can be."
Sami Bond was the top finisher for the jr. high girls, followed in the top seven by Ava Whiteside, Sara Campos, Claire Gravat, Meredith Farley, Lillian Harbin and Taylor Duggar.
"There is some talent in this group of girls, but we don’t have the time we need to get them where they could be since they only have the 7th period," said Bain. "Most ride a bus home and cannot stay to get more work done. But they are going to give you 100% effort."
Cameron Braxton was the top finisher for the jr. high boys. Also finishing in the top seven were Luis Moreno, Adriel Coh, Dayn Wilson, Samuel Aquilar, Noah Parmer and Roman Lee.
"These guys learn a little more each week about racing and what their potential is," said Bain. "The talent is there. They have just got to figure out what their race pace should be. Just like the jr. high girls, they get very limited practice time and their workouts are not nearly what they need to be to get them where they could be."
The next meet is this Saturday at the South Pontotoc Inv.