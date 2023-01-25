The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated their Division 2-4A and local rivals the South Pontotoc Lady Warriors for the second time this season, on Jan. 17., topping the Lady Cats from Springville 42-29.
(The Lady Warriors defeated South 41-48 on Jan. 6)
Pontotoc’s Kori Grace Ware scored a team high 11 points, the only Lady Warrior in double digits. Anna Brooke Sullivan poured in 10 for South, also the only player to break double digits.
Pontotoc broke open an early lead as Ella Hill made good on a pair of free throws, and Kori Grace Ware scored on a break away. Mackenzie McGuirt pivoted and scored in the paint as the Lady Warriors opened an 11-1 lead. A corner 3-pointer from South’s Maggie Gaspard cut Pontotoc’s lead to 17-6 headed into the second period.
Pontotoc’s Sadie Stegall knocked down a pair of free throws to start the Lady Warriors in the second frame. Sarahia Hurd got an offensive putback, as Pontotoc pulled away.
South’s Maggie Gaspard snapped a nice bounce pass inside to Sullivan for a score, then Dasia Ivy made good on a pair of free throws. Pontotoc carried a 26-12 lead into halftime.
At the beginning of the third quarter, Pontotoc’s Sadie Stegall got an offensive putback. Gaspard knocked down a 3-pointer for South to trim the Lady Warriors’ lead to 37-19 headed into the final frame.
A reverse layup from South’s Anna Brooke Sullivan cut into Pontotoc’s lead to start the fourth. Stegall hit a 3-pointer, and Ella Hill gave a nice assist inside to Kori Grace Ware for a Lady Warrior score to help secure the 42-29 win.
South’s coach, Bill Russell, said he was encouraged by his girls’ play.
“We are 14-7 and currently sitting in 2nd place behind Pontotoc, with 4 very tough division games left,” said Russell, on Jan. 18. (South beat New Albany 54-31 on Jan. 20, and got a non-division win over Walnut on Jan. 21, 34-33). “We have developed as well as I’d hoped. We’re still struggling offensively to take care of the ball and score points, but we have played well enough defensively to keep us in games. Our 7 loses have been to quality opponents and we’ve been competitive in most of those games with a chance to win.”
Boys
The Warrior men scraped by with a 61-60 win. The Warriors led 27-25 at halftime, but were down 8 points in the 4th quarter and came back for the win. It was the second close game they played with their rivals from Springville (Pontotoc won a nail-biter 53-48 overtime game, in Springville, on Jan. 6)
Pontotoc’s Tyler Shephard scored a game high 20 points , half of them from the free throw line. Adin Jonson added 15, including 9 in the final frame.
South’s Pacey Matthews scored 31 in the loss, and Nash Guerin added a season high 15. South also lost to New Albany 62-54, and won 61-40 over Walnut on Jan. 21
Pontotoc’s Coach, Rolley Tipler, said his team has shown grit amid difficult circumstances.
“We have been playing short staffed and I’m proud of our players that have stepped up and how the team stayed unshaken during the whole game.”
