SPRINGVILLE- Kinfolks from Buckhorn to Furrs, and from Toccopola to Troy came to South Pontotoc High School on Jan. 18 expecting a good game, and they got one, but only one horse could win the roses.
The Pontotoc Lady Warriors bested the gals from Springville for the second time this season, 50-41, but it was a scrappy run, and worthy of good-natured, local rivals.
Early on, the Lady Cats (15-6, 4-2) appeared to have the kryptonite for slowing down Dandy Dozen selectee Samya Brooks. Each time the state all-star tried to nose into the lead, at least two Lady Cougars pinched down and forced her into the rail, with Caroline Cook and Maggie Gaspard doing much of the heavy lifting in the first period.
Gaspard started with a hot hand on offense as well, nailing a 3-pointer, followed by one from Rebekah Pilcher, the first of her 12 in the contest.
Ella Hill notched an early basket for the Women of the Tribe (18-3, 8-0), as did Allie Beckley, part of her team high 17 points, but with a strong start on both ends of the floor from South’s Anna Brooke Sullivan (14 points, 6 rebounds), and with the defense keeping Brooks out of the scoring column, the Lady Cats led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Brooks got her first basket early in the second, followed by scores from Hill and Sadie Stegall, and it was just enough to keep the Lady Cougars from getting any real breathing room out front.
Rebekah Pilcher, who the previous week recorded her 2000th career point, nailed a pair of 3-pointers. Laila Houpt came off the bench to shore up rebounding and defense in the lane, and the triad of Gaspard, Cook, and Sydney Brazil continued to make life difficult inside for Brooks. Ella Hill’s outside shooting kept South honest, but the Lady Cougars forced several turnovers, and clung to a 27-21 lead going into halftime.
Early in the third quarter, Pontotoc’s Riley Stanford made a nice pass inside to Jamyia Bowen for a score, then Stanford took it in herself for a basket, bookending a 3-pointer from Beckley, and the Women of the Tribe, like thoroughbreds, found another gear as they turned down the backstretch.
Brooks continued to fight through double-teams, eventually converting a bucket–plus-one, tying the game at 31 with 4:26 left in the third.
Pontotoc flipped the script defensively in the third, holding the Lady Cougars to only 5 points (Sullivan and Cook had the only scores) while notching 15 themselves, including 8 from Beckley. Pilcher skillfully drew a charge from Brooks in the lane, giving Samya her third foul, but seconds later, Beckley nailed a jumper to give Pontotoc its first lead of the night, and the Lady Warriors didn’t relinquish it. Beckley hit a jumper at the buzzer, and the Women of the Tribe led 36-32 as the field turned for home.
Plicher sliced inside and dished to Cook for a score to start the fourth, but Caroline soonaferward committed her fourth foul and had to take a breather. Brooks took advantage of Cook’s height being absent from the lane and got two, quick scores. She finished with 11 points. A pair of free-throws from Stegall, and dazzling finish from Beckley, gliding through the press and getting to the free-throw line, iced the game.
Boys
The gentlemen gave the fans their money’s worth as well, and the Tribe (11-10, 7-1) again came out winners, 68-46.
Tyler Shephard was one of three Warriors in double-digits, notching a game-high 20 points, including a tomahawk dunk, in the shank of the evening, and he was buoyed along by teammates Zane Tipler, who dropped 19, and Jaylen Edwards with 17.
Shephard scored half his points in the first quarter. A late 3-pointer by South’s Jayden Hooker cut the Warrior lead to 22-16 at the end of the opening frame.
South (16, 4-2) played without Joe Haze Austin, who averages 16 points a game.
Edwards got a hot hand in the second period, notching a pair of 3’s and deuce. South’s Brandon Walls nailed a 3-pointer, part of his team-high 14 points, and the Cougars managed to tie the game at 24 midway through the second, but the Tribe then went on an 11-2 run, led by Tipler and Edwards, and pulled ahead for a 35-29 by intermission.
Bryce Howell helped slow the Warrior onslaught early in the third, throwing a nifty headfake and getting an inside basket. The Tribe answered right back, as Tipler, ever the court-general, got a sharp feed ahead to Shephard who made an acrobatic, contested layup for a 43-31 lead.
Howell drained a 3-pointer, but the stats show that Pontotoc really won the game in the third quarter. Shephard’s dunk put an exclamation mark on a 55-40 lead, (in a quarter that saw the Warriors outscore South 20-11) headed into the final frame.
Hooker popped a pair of 3’s, right out of the gate, to start the Cougar fourth. Shepherd soared inside, right-to-left, making one of the vauntingly athletic plays for which, as South’s coach Chris Vandiver would later say, the Cougars really didn’t have an answer.
Vandiver cleared his bench with just over a minute remaining. Cole Chrestman drew a valiant, hard charge in the lane for the Cougars in the closing seconds.
Coach Rolly Tipler said afterwards that he was pleased with his team’s performance and took his hat off to his opponents.
“We played hard, and athletically, played our style, and we’re happy to get a win over a good team and our county rival,” said Tipler.