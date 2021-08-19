Officials at both North and South Pontotoc schools confirmed Thursday that, due to COVID restrictions, sporting events will be cancelled through the end of August.
The North Pontotoc Vikings were forced to forefeit their season opening football game against TCPS, scheduled for Aug. 26, this according to Coach Andy Crotwell.
"According to statements by MHSAA it's considerred a forefit loss," Crotwell said. "We are not practicing this week, and we'll pick up practicing next week, assuming everybody is healthy, so that we can meet the requirements for our 14-day acclamation period, and be eligible to play week two against Charleston. We'll probably practice four times next week, if all goes well, and spend as little time inside getting them dressed and out the door as possible. That's our hope, as of right now."
North Pontotoc volleyball Coach Amanda Little said that the Lady Vikings have also suspened play indefinintely. "The high school went virtual, so anything we had scheduled for the next two weeks will have to forefitted or rescheduled," said Little.
South Pontotoc Cougars head football coach Rod Cook said his team unfortunately had to forefit their season opener against East Webster, scheduled for Aug. 27.
South Pontotoc's head volleyball coach, Blake Lovell, also confirmed that the Lady Cougars will suspened play until COVID restrictions are lifted.
Sports officials at Pontotoc City Schools confirmed Thursday afternoon that sporting events, including tonight's volleyball matchup at New Albany, as well as tomorrow night's football preseason game at East Union, will be played as scheduled.