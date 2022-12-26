The Pontotoc Technology 4-H Club will begin meeting again on January 30, 2023. This re-organized club is being led by 4-H volunteer Chuck Howell and extension agent, Ensley Howell. The meeting will include an informational meeting and a tour of the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Historical Museum.
4-H is an educational program for youth supported by Mississippi State University. 4-H is open to youth between the ages of 5 and 18 years. Youth who belong to a local 4-H club may also participate in activities and competitions at the county, state, and national levels. The 4-H program provides opportunities to apply for academic scholarships and for developing leadership skills such as applying to be a 4-H Ambassador or a 4-H Senate Page for the Mississippi Legislature.
The 4-H slogan is “Learn by Doing” and the 4-H motto is “To Make the Best Better”. The 4-H Technology Club aims to honor the 4-H slogan and motto through educational programs to support learning in areas of technology, engineering, and consumer sciences. There is no fee to join 4-H. If you are interested in learning skills to help in your future career and develop leadership skills, come and learn more about what 4-H has to offer. All interested youth, parents, and grandparents are encouraged to attend the Pontotoc 4-H Technology Club meeting on Monday, January 30, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc Electric Power Association Museum located on the corner of Main Street and Reynolds Streets in downtown Pontotoc. For more information, contact Ensley Howell at the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
