The Pontotoc Warriors ended another successful season in tennis with three doubles teams reaching the 4A state finals on May 26-28.
The team that made it farthest was the mixed doubles team of Blayze Haynes and Caroline Howard, who reached the finals before falling to a team from perennial powerhouse, New Albany.
In round one, Haynes and Howard defeated the Greenwood team of David Kelly and Davianna Brent, 6-0, 6-0. In the quarterfinals, Hayes and Howard beat C. Beech and M. Lott from Perkinston/Wiggins, 6-3, 6-3. Next to fall, in the semifinals, was the team of Ridge Jones and Julia Blackledge from Laurel, 6-4, 6-1.
In the championship round, Haynes and Howard fell to New Albany's Joseph Fennell and Sarah Robbins, 6-2, 6-4.
Also in action were the boys doubles team of David Metcalfe and Joseph Henry, who dropped their first round contest with Nour Tayara and Omar Tayara from Pass Christian, 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4.
The girls doubles team of Mollie Rackley and Heather Tedford fell in the first round to Meridian's A. Williamson and A. Wilson, 6-4, 6-2. Also in girls doubles Madison Clements and Samantha McGregor lost to Macey Hill and Sydney Walters from Laurel, 7-5, 6-4.
Pontotoc Coach Kevin Morrow was pleased about the season.
"We met most of our goals this year," said Morrow. "First goal was to win our division, which we did. Second goal was to advance as far as possible in the playoffs, and we got to the finals of the north half, which was a worthy goal. The kids worked hard this year and I hope the best for my three senior boys and that God will lead them in their future decisions."