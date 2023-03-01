Pontotoc tennis results from Feb. 17 versus Saltillo include:
Boys singles: Sawyer Ritchie lost to Dalton Temple 8-2
GIrls singles: Madison Clements lost to Ainsley Robinson 2-8
Boys doubles: Shontavious Thornton and Chambers Lane defeated Weston Clayton and Brady Bruce 8-7
Boys doubles: Tristan Ferguson and Matt Martin defeated HP Tigrett and Warren Lucio 8-7
Girls doubles: Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford defeated Breanne Sparks and Ava Joshlin 8-3
Girls doubles: Izzy Park and Piper McDonald defeated Carley Fryery and Cassidy Wilkins 8-4
Mixed doubles: Mollie Rackley ad Landon defeated Jace Stanley and Vara Harrison 8-6
Results from Feb. 14 versus Mooreville included:
Boys singles: Sawyer RItchie defeated WEbb Files 6-3, 6-3
Girls singles: Madison Clements defeated Lydia Spencer 5-7, 7-5, 1-0
Boys doubles: Tay Thornton and Chambers Lane defeated Lydia Spencer and Sam Pittman, 6-0, 6-0,
Boys doubles: Matt Martin and Tristan Ferguson defeated Morgan Bostich and Jake Bostich 6-3, 6-4
Girls doubles: Piper McDonald and Izzy Park defeated Ella Credille and Ella B. Honeycutt 6-0, 6-1
Mixed doubles: Landon Long and Mollie Racklkey defeated Pilar Olabarrieta and Parker Harris 6-0, 6-1
Results from Feb. 11 versus East Webster included:
Boys singles: Sawyer Richie defeated Mason Brand 8-0
Girls singles: Heather Tedford defeated Kayleigh Griffin 8-4
Boys doubles: Chambers Lane and Landon Long defeated Jackson Brown and Jeremiah McDaniel 8-3
Girls doubles: Mollie Rackley and Izzy Park defeated Jenna Flake and Sydney Vaughn 8-1
Mixed doubles: Tay Thornton and Samantha McGregor defeated Sam Brown and Amberly Turner 8-3
Results from Feb. 11 versus Jackson Prep included:
Boys singles: Sawyer Richie defeated A. Puckett 8-1
Girls singles Izzy Park defeated J. Essary 9-7
Boys doubles: Tay Thornton and Chambers Lane defeated W. Jordan and Lyle Gates 8-3
Girls doubles: Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford defeated K. Cleveland and E. White 8-6
Mixed doubles: Landon Long and Mollie Rackley defeated G. Greenlee and Walker 8-0
Results from Feb 21 versus Houston included:
Boys singles: Sawyer Richie defeated Demarcus Holmes 6-0, 6-0
Girls singles: Izzy Park defeated Olivia Beatty 6-0, 6-0
Boys doubles: Jay Thornton and Chambers Lane defeated Nate Gordon and Tyson Alford 6-1, 6-0
Boys doubles: Matt Martin and Tristan Ferguson defeated Alden Edwards and Tyler Brand 6-0, 6-0
Girls doubles: Sam McGregor and Heather Tedford defeated Shaniya Robinson and Cecilia Gutierrez 6-0, 6-0
Girls doubles: Madison Clements and Aubree Berry defeated Anna Claire Reese and Sara Casados 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles: Mollie Rackley and Landon Long defeated Sara Casados and Jimmy Bell 6-0, 6-0
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.