The Pontotoc High School tennis team captured its ninth straight division 4A region 2 championship on Apr. 1, defeating South Pontotoc.
Match results included: In boys' singles South's Sam Morgan defeated Pontotoc's Andy Jones 6-0, 6-0. In girls' singles South's Nikki Raines defeated Pontotoc's Holly Stewart, 7-6, 7-6. In boys' doubles Pontotoc's Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe defeated South's Isaac Finley and Stroud Mills, 6-3, 6-4. Also in boys' doubles Pontotoc's Shontavious Thornton and Shayne Lowe defeated South's Richie Lilly and Colton Fuqua, 6-3, 6-3. In girls' doubles South's Maggie Franks and Leah Long defeated Pontotoc's Alison Floyd and Samantha McGregor, 6-0, 6-3. Also in girls' doubles Pontotoc's Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley defeated South's Jada Washington and Mikea New 6-2, 6-0. In mixed doubles Pontotoc's Blayze Haynes and Caroline Howard defeated South's Caitlyn Ard and Matthew Butts.
Coach Kevin Morrow said he was proud of the team's accomplishment.
"We had one main goal, to win the division, and we did that," said Morrow, now in his twenty-first year as head coach. "We won a really tight match against South Pontotoc. Our next goal will be to advance as far in the playoffs as we can. We know there are some very good teams in 4A, but we're looking forward to the opportunity to compete with them."
The division tournament was scheduled for April 6 in Tupelo. In order to qualify for state, players must reach the finals in the division tournament. The defending state champion is Sunny Logan of Caledonia and she will have one of the women's single's spots.
This year's Warriors tennis team had three senior boys and no senior girls. Blayze Hanes has played since seventh grade, and Morrow moved him around some this year. "Blayze has helped us in several different positions," said Morrow.
Andy Jones has also played since seventh grade.
"Andy has worked real hard and has made a good contribution," said Morrow.
Shayne Lowe has played for four years. "Shane has really done well at the number two boys' spot," said Morrow. The coach also had high praise for his assistant.
"Kate Hester, has been great this year, especially teaching younger players the basics," said Morrow.
The Warrior tennis team also took a team victory over Caledonia of Mar. 26. In boys' singles Pontotoc's Shontavious Thornton defeated Caledonia's Eli Ousley 6-1, 6-1. In girls' singles Caledonia's Sunny Logan defeated Pontotoc's Holly Stewart 6-0, 6-0. In boys' doubles Pontotoc's team of Blayze Hanes and Joseph Henry defeated Caledonia's Lance Canerdy and Brody Alexander 6-1, 6-2. Also in boys' doubles Pontotoc's team of David Metcalfe and Andy Jones defeated Caledonia's Preston Neyman and Caleb Loftis 6-2, 6-3. In girls' doubles Pontotoc's Heather Tedford and Mollie Rackley defeated Abbey Trotter and Austin Hayes 6-1, 6-4. Also in girls' doubles Pontotoc's Samantha McGregor and Alison Floyd defeated Caledonia's Haley Gilman and Ava Moore 6-2, 7-5. In mixed doubles Pontotoc's Shayne Lowe and Caroline Howard defeated Caledonia's Emma Horton and Brenna Shaw 7-6, 6-3.
Division tournament results from Apr. 6 will appear in next week's Progress.
