The Pontotoc swimming teams had another solid meet last Tuesday in Tupelo.
Standout Rani Greer picked up a win in the 200 yard individual medley by over 11 seconds, posting a time of 2:16.31. She also won the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:12.35.
Reannon Hicks finished 4th in the girls 100 yard freestyle in 1:03.80. Kori Grace Ware came in 8th in the 100 yard backstroke in 1:20.83. Riley Stanford came in 15th in the 100 yard freestyle. Stanford finished 28th and Hallie McDonald 30th in the 50 yard freestyle.
The girls 200 yard medley relay team of Ware, Greer, McDonald and Reannon Hicks finished third with a time of 2:17.28. Stanford, Hicks, Ware and Greer were third in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:02.76.
J.D. Chism was third in the boys 100 yard butterfly (1:18.38) and fifth in the 50 yard freestyle (25.99).
Jacob Vickory finished 18th in the 50 freestyle and Ellis Maffett 20th. Cayton Corley was 24th.
Pontotoc has a number of swimmers that have qualified for the Class I North Half meet on October 16 (at press time). They include: Rani Greer-200 yard individual medley, 100 yard breaststroke, 500 yard freestyle; Kori Grace Ware- 100 yard backstroke and 50 yard freestyle; Reannon Hicks-100 yard freestyle, 50 yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle, 100 breaststroke; Girls 200 yard medley relay-Kori Grace Ware, Reannon Hicks, Rani Greer and Hallie McDonald; Girls 400 yard freestyle relay- Kori Grace Ware, Reannon Hicks, Rani Greer and Riley Stanford; J.D. Chism-50 yard freestyle and 100 yard freestyle; Jacob Vickery- 50 yard freestyle; Ellis Maffett-50 yard freestyle; Boys 200 yard freestyle relay- Jacob Vickery, Ellis Maffett, J.D. Chism and Cayton Corley.