PONTOTOC– Shemiah Hadley scored a game-high 25 points for North Pontotoc (20-7), but it wasn’t enough. Pontotoc used their strength and physicality to get to the basket and free throw line late to defeat the Lady Vikings 54-41 in the second round of the 4A girls playoffs last Wednesday. Samya Brooks led the Lady Warriors with 14 points.
“I thought North came in with a good game plan; they took our guards out of the game for the most part,” said Pontotoc head coach Kyle Heard. “I thought Allie Beckley was our MVP tonight, because no matter how many points she scored she got the ball where it needed to go and helped us get out of here with a win.”
The Lady Vikings led 10-7 after the first quarter behind six points from Hadley. Pontotoc took the lead with five minutes left in the first half after getting six points from Sadie Stegall and six points from Angela Middleton. Middleton scored seven points to lead the Lady Warriors in the first half and help them to a 21-17 lead at halftime.
Samya Brooks was held to two points in the first half, but she came alive in the second half. The junior post player went to work in the low post, causing problems for the Lady Vikings. Pontotoc opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 30-17. Shemiah Hadley could not be stopped either as she poured on ten more points, but Brooks scored six points and Pontotoc led 36-27 heading in to the fourth quarter.
“We were called for some fouls at times and in places that really hurt us, especially with Maddie (Guerin) fouling out late,” said North Pontotoc head coach Matt Waldrop. “I thought Maddie did a good job on Samya all night long, but it was the difference in the game.”
The Lady Vikings cut into the Lady Warriors' lead, which was whittled down to eight points with around five minutes left in the fourth. Samya Brooks’ physicality led to the Lady Vikings' Maddie Guerin fouling out late in the game, and she subsequently attacked the basket with ease. Brooks went on to score six more points, and Pontotoc went 8 of 9 from the free throw line to pull away from North Pontotoc late in the fourth quarter.
“I love my seniors; they are a group that will be successful beyond basketball and for some at the next level playing basketball,” said coach Waldrop. “I wish nothing but the best for them.”