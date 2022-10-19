Ava Robbins, Channing Lackey, Anna Brooke Sullivan, Anniston Wiggins

Pontotoc's Ava Robbins sets the ball, as Channing Lackey anticipates, and, across the net, South Pontotoc's Anna Brooke Sullivan (left) and Anniston Wiggins get ready on defense. The Lady Warriors defeated the Lady Cougars last Tuesday in Round Two of the MHSAA 4A playoffs. Pontotoc then lost to New Albany, in Round Three, on Thursday. 

 By Jonathan Wise

SPRINGVILLE- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors advanced to the third round of the Class 4A volleyball playoffs with a 3-1 win over rival South Pontotoc last Tuesday.

By Jonathan Wise

