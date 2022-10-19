SPRINGVILLE- The Pontotoc Lady Warriors advanced to the third round of the Class 4A volleyball playoffs with a 3-1 win over rival South Pontotoc last Tuesday.
PHS grabbed the momentum early and was able to hold off a late push from the Lady Cougars.
A diving dig by South’s Jada Washington dropped in for a point to open the match. Pontotoc won the next point before Mollie Rackley recorded an ace from the service line. The Lady Cougars pulled back ahead before the Lady Warriors tied it up, and Channing Lane slammed home a kill to make it 4-3. Pontotoc took the lead again at 5-4 and would keep it for the remainder of the set, albeit narrow most of the time. PHS notched five of out six points to open up a little breathing room with a 9-5 edge. A couple of nice plays by Anna Brooke Sullivan- a block at the net and a kill- helped keep the Lady Cougars close, but the Lady Warriors gradually extended the lead to as much as six at 16-10 and 18-12. South was able to close to within four twice, but they could get no closer. Rackley had a kill to put Pontotoc up 21-16, and they closed with four of the last five points. Alayna Ball blocked a shot at the net to give the Lady Warriors the set 25-17.
The second set was back and forth the entire way. Izzy Park had a couple of aces early on for Pontotoc, with Anniston Wiggins coming up with a kill for South. A block and two kills from Sullivan, as well as a kill from Leanna Reeves, helped the Lady Cougars go up 11-7. PHS was down 12-8 before scoring four consecutive points. Lane executed a nicely placed shot that landed in the back corner, and Sadie Stegall ripped off three kills. A block by Ball gave Pontotoc the lead before South pulled back ahead. After a few rally points gave PHS a 16-15 edge, Stegall smacked another kill. Ava Robbins followed with a kill of her own, with a nice set by Lane, and soon after Park had an ace to make it 20-15. The Lady Cougars fought back to tie it 22-22, keyed by two aces from Annie Claire Allen. Stegall then made a nice save that led to a point, and PHS won the next rally to go up 24-22. They closed it out by a score of 25-23 to take a two-set ead.
Pontotoc got off to a fast start in the third set with a 6-1 lead. South gradually chipped away, tying it up 15-15 after a kill from Wiggins and ace from Jacee McClellan. The Lady Cougars then took the lead and went up 21-17 after two Nyelle Smith aces. A nice play to keep a ball alive by Lane led to the Lady Warriors cutting it to 22-21, as they won four out of the next five points. A kill by Ball again cut it to one, 23-22, before Wiggins spiked home a point at the net to extend the South edge to 24-22. The Lady Cougars took the next point to cut the deficit to two sets to one.
The momentum seemed to have turned, as South jumped out to a 9-2 fourth set lead behind big plays from Reeves, McClellan (two aces and a kill) and Sullivan. The Lady Warriors regrouped and fought back, finally tying it up at 19-all after a string of big points from Rackley and Stegall. South had a set point with a 24-22 lead after a big play from McClellan. Stegall then kept the Lady Warriors alive with a big point, and PHS took the next rally to tie it up at 24-24. Park came up with an ace, just clipping the net and dropping over for a 25-24 lead, and Pontotoc closed out an emotional win on the next play.
“When we have energy I think we are a really, really solid team,” said Pontotoc coach Kate Osbirn. “Hats off to South, they pushed us every single set and we had to fight for every single point. I’m super proud of how hard our girls fought tonight.”
Pontotoc would be eliminated by New Albany in the next round. South Pontotoc concluded another extremely successful season that saw them win a second consecutive Division 3-4A championship.
