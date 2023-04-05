The Pontotoc Warriors had another strong showing at an invitational meet last Thursday. Carmen Owens, a lightening fast sprinter and the anchor on the relays, in the words of her coach, Brian Morgan, continued to be “the fastest girl on the track.” Kayleigh Armstrong continued her dominance in the 3200. The state champion girls’ relay team took first place in both the 4x100, and 4x200 races. Volleyball and basketball standout Alayna Ball took first place in both the long jump and triple jump.
First place finishes included:
Boys: Jaden Bradley, 100 dash, 11.73; Cameron Braxton, 400 dash, 56.33; Andrew Chrestman, 800 run, 2:06.10; Ben Jones, 300 meter hurdles, 45.69; Boys’ 4x200 relay, 1:36.83; Boys’ 4x800 relay, 9:12.09; Javier Cole, long jump, 20-08; Javier Cole, triple jump, 40-08.25; Ryder Wiles, discus, 107-11;
Girls: Carmen Owens, 100 dash, 12.72; Kayleigh Armstrong, 3200 meter, 13:56.86; Mackaly Brown, 100 meter hurdles, 16.34; Girls’ 4x100 relay, 51.31; Girls’ 4x200 relay, 1:53.25; Alayna Ball, long jump, 16-08; Alayna Ball, triple jump, 34-02.25
Other top five finishes included:
Boys: Caiden Ivy, 200 meter dash, second, 24.44; Beau Hunter, 3200 run, fifth place, 12:00.04; Boys’ 4x100 relay, second, 46.39; Boys’ 4x400 relay, fifth, 4:08.97; Austin Trimble, high jump, second, 5-04; Javier Cole, high jump, third, 5-04; Austin Trimble, long jump, second, 19-10; Austin Trimble, triple jump, second, 39-04.5; John Paul Burton, discus, fourth, 101-06; Lake Trimble, shot put, fourth, 32-08;