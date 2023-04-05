The Pontotoc Warriors had another strong showing at an invitational meet last Thursday. Carmen Owens, a lightening fast sprinter and the anchor on the relays, in the words of her coach, Brian Morgan, continued to be “the fastest girl on the track.” Kayleigh Armstrong continued her dominance in the 3200. The state champion girls’ relay team took first place in both the 4x100, and 4x200 races. Volleyball and basketball standout Alayna Ball took first place in both the long jump and triple jump.

