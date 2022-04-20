The always impressive Pontotoc Warriors track and field team continued its tradition of excellence on April 14 at the Divisional Meet at Tishomingo County.
Coach Brian Morgan was excited about his team’s performance.
“Cooper Parmer was huge,” said Morgan. “He was near personal records in 3200 (10:04) and 1600 (4:45), and won both. He set a personal record in 800 (2:09) and qualified in 4th place.”
Low seeding didn’t equal unremarkable finishes for some Pontotoc athletes, Morgan said.
“Olivia Hamblin came from 5th and 6th seeds to qualify in both the 1600 and 800, and she ran personal records in both,” said Morgan.
Speedster Carmen Owen also had a stellar day, according to Morgan.
“She (Owen) qualified in four events, and won in the 400,” (1:03) Morgan said.
Mackaly Brown soared for the Lady Warriors.
“Mackaly Brown had a personal record in the high jump, and won the 100 hurdles (16.99), even with a bad start,” said Morgan.
The Pontotoc squad was tough all the way around.
Said Morgan: “Alayna Ball remained strong in field events, taking double wins in the long jump (14-08) and triple jump (31-07). Carson Fowler claimed 1st and 2nd in 110/300 hurdles. (16.11, and 44.06)”
Pontotoc’s relay teams have had solid showings at every meet this year.
“Our girls’ 4x400 stayed dominant,” said Morgan (1st, 4:34). That team consists of Ava Robbins, Jakila Feagin, Kaylin Simmons, and Carmen Owens. Kaylin also won 300 hurdles (51.45) in her first year as a hurdler.”
Pontotoc hosts the North Half finals in “the ditch” tomorrow.