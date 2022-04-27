A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Pontotoc's Carson Fowler competes in the 110 hurdles.
Jamyia Bowen hands off to Nakiyah Hoskins in the 4x200 relay at the North Half Meet on April 21.
Reporter
Thirteen girls and 11 boys qualified for state competition at the North Half meet in Pontotoc on April 21.
The Women of the Tribe are taking 14 qualifiers to State.
Notable Pontotoc finishes from the North Half meet included:
Boys:
800, Cooper Parmer, 3rd, 2:03.86; 1600, Cooper Parmer, 1st 4:37.69; 3200, Cooper Parmer, 1st, 10:11; 110 hurdles, Carson Fowler, 3rd, 15.89; 4x100 relay, Pontotoc 4th, 44.88; 4x800 relay, Pontotoc 4th, 8.55; high jump, Kyleal McShan, 2nd, 6-00.; triple, Kyleal McShan, 2nd, 42-06.75; pole vault, Maddox Jones, 3rd, 10-06; discus, Carter Cleveland, 2nd, 117-06.;
Girls:
100 dash, Carmen Owen, 3rd, 12.45; 200 dash, Carmen Owen, 2nd, 26.30; 1600, Olivia Hamblin, 5.59.13; 100 hurdles, Mackaly Brown, 1st, 16.13; 300 hurdles, Kaylin Simmons, 3rd, 50.37; 4x200 relay, 3rd, 1:48.64; 4x400 relay, 1st, 4:20.87; 4x800 relay, 2nd, 10:51; high jump, Mackaly Brown, 3rd, 4-10.; long, Mackaly Brown, 2nd, 15-10.75; triple, Alayna Ball, 1st, 32-08.25; Sarahia Hurd, 4th, 31-03;
Cooper Parmer ran a personal best in the mile, at 4:37. Mackaly Brown ran a personal best in the 110 hurdles at 16.13. Carmen Owen ran a personal best in the 400 at 1:02.
Coach Brian Morgan was energetic about his teams' successes.
"Both teams as a whole seem to be peaking at the right time," said Morgan. "We had a lot of good times and several new or very near personal records at the North Half meet."
Pontotoc athletes will compete in the State meet at Peal High School on Friday.
Updated: April 27, 2022 @ 8:23 am
