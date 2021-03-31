The Pontotoc High track and field teams had a busy week, competing in the Crossroads Invitational last Monday and hosting their Pontotoc Invitational on Thursday.
Both days yielded good results for Pontotoc. Both the boys and girls won at Corinth. The PHS boys took first at the Pontotoc Invitational, while the girls finished second.
At the Crossroads Invitational, Pontotoc got first place finishes from Riley Stanford in the girls discus, Cameron Chunn in boys discus, Alayna Ball in the girls long jump and triple jump, Mackaly Brown in the girls high jump, Nic Townsend in boys triple jump, Carson Fowler in the boys 110 hurdles, Freddy Porter in the boys 800 and 1600 meter runs, Carter Mann in the boys 300 meter hurdles, Jessica Woods in the girls 200 meter dash, and Tyshawn Loftis in the boys 200 meter dash.
Second place finishes were turned in from Kaylin Simmons in the girls high jump, Makayla Boyd in the girls triple jump, Mackaly Brown in the girls long jump, Kyleal McShan in the triple jump, Ava Robbins in the girls pole vault and 400 meter dash, Kade Stegall in the boys shot put, Maddox Jones in the boys 110 meter hurdles, Jessica Woods in the girls 100 meter dash, Makayla Boyd in the girls 300 meter hurdles, Carson Fowler in the boys 300 meter hurdles, Cooper Parmer in the boys 800 meter run, and Montinique Wilson in the boys 200 meter dash.
Finishing third were Paris Vaughn in the girls triple jump and 100 meter hurdles, Kyleal McShan in the boys high jump, Jonah Mahan in the boys shot put, Jakila Feagin the girls 100 meter dash, Kaylin Simmons in the girls 400 meter dash, Shariah Fields in the girls 300 meter hurdles, Jonah Mahan in the boys 300 meter hurdles, Tyshawn Loftis in the boys 100 meter dash, and Shariah Hurd in the girls 200 meter dash.
Pontotoc won both the boys and girls 4x100 relay, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay. Both the boys and girls 4x800 relays were fourth.
Pontotoc Invitational
At the Pontotoc Invitational the girls had three of the top four in the girls triple jump, with Alayna Ball winning, Makayla Boyd second and Paris Vaughn fourth. Pontotoc swept the top three spots in the girls high jump, with Mackaly Brown coming in first, Kaylin Simmons second and Carmen Fields third. Brown also won the long jump, with Ball taking second. In other field events, Riley Stanford was third in discus and Ava Robbins third in pole vault.
In the races Mackaly Brown won the girls 100 meter hurdles, and Makayla Boyd was fourth in the girls 300 meter hurdles. Jessica Woods finished second in the 200 meters, and Jakila Feagin was fourth in the 100 meters. The girls 4x100 relay finished second, 4x200 relay finished second, 4x400 finished third and 4x800 finished fourth.
The meet champion Warrior boys got a first place finish from Logan Moore in the pole vault, as well as from Kyleal McShan in the triple jump. McShan finished second in the high jump, with Nic Townsend third. Townsend also came in second to McShan in the triple jump. Marty Reel finished second in the long jump. Cameron Chunn was second in the discus, and Jonah Mahan came in fourth in the shot put.
Freddy Porter came in third in the 1600 meter run, while Cooper Parmer finished fourth. Carson Fowler finished second in the 110 meter hurdles, with Carter Mann coming in third in the 300 meter hurdles. Tyshawn Loftis placed second in the 200 and 100 meter dashes. Montinique Wilson was third in the 100 meters.
In relays, the Pontotoc boys won the 4x100. PHS also finished second in the 4x200, fourth in the 4x400, and fourth in the 4x400.