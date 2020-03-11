Pontotoc track and field started their 2020 campaign on a strong note last Thursday at the New Albany Invitational.
Both the Lady Warriors and the Warriors notched first place finishes. The girls won resoundingly, totaling 123 points; Saltillo was a distance second with 97. The Warriors tallied 116 points, winning by 9.5 points over Saltillo.
The girls produced winners in four individual events. Defending state champion sprinter Jessica Woods won the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.66 seconds. Newcomer Sky Vaughn had an impressive debut by winning the triple jump (31-02.50 feet). Veteran Tierra Simmons won the discus throw and tied for first in the shot put.
LeLe McKinney finished fourth in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Ava Robbins came in fourth in the 800 meter run. Paris Vaughn was third in the 300 meter hurdles.
The Lady Warriors also won a pair of relay events. McKinney, Woods, Armanni Taylor and Mirrakule Cage topped the field in the 4x100 relay, and McKinney, Woods, Taylor and Jakila Feagin won the 4x200. In addition, Robbins, Micahela Lopez, Kaylin Simmons and Kareli Mendoza were fourth in the 4x800.
For the boys, A.J. Osborne won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 44.34 seconds, and Kyleal McShan won the triple jump with a jump of 39-11.00 feet.
Montinique Wilson finished fourth in the 100 meter dash. Tyshawn Loftis was third in the 200 meter dash, and Austin Nickson came in second in the 400 meter dash. Will Porter finished third in the 1600 meter run. Michael Moore finished second in the 110 meter hurdles, with Osborne coming in fourth. McShan finished in a four-way tie for third in the high jump, and Jordan Ball tied for third in the long jump. Osborne came in third in the triple jump. Ethan Hester finished third in the discus throw.
In relay action, Wilson, Loftis, Justin Farr and Marty Reel took fourth place in the 4x100, and Caiden Ivy, Carter Mann, Freddy Porter, and Will Porter finished second in the 4x800.
"It was a great start to our season," said Pontotoc head track and field coach Brian Morgan. "There is experience on both squads, and it showed. We had a couple of pleasant surprises as well."