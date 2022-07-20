A spacious new building will soon come out of the ground in front of the American Legion Building that will be the place to go for those seeking Veteran’s benefits.
For years the office has been housed in the Pontotoc County Courthouse, which has been hard to access and has been a challenge for veterans and their wives, especially during times of circuit court.
But that is all about to change.
“I saw a lot of veterans in the hallway of the courthouse waiting on their turn to go into Mack’s office and that hurt my heart. They were freezing in the winter and burning up in the summer. About 18 months ago I called Mack and asked him to draw up a plan for a building for the veterans,” said Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson.
Ret. Col. Mack Huey, who is the Veterans' Affairs service officer readily agreed because he saw the same things Ferguson did when it came to the veteran’s needs. “The doors at the courthouse are narrow and you have to open both of them to allow for a wheelchair to come in,” Huey said. “When Rickey first came to me and asked if I had an open concept for a Veterans' Affairs building how would I do it. So I sketched out a floor plan of what I would like to see and sent it over.”
Ferguson began to act quickly on it and monies were becoming available through the American Rescue Plan funds as well as bond money. Mills and Mills architects drew out plan specs and on June 30 the board approved for Hooker Construction to build the building for $410,000 parking lot and all.
The building will face north or to Center Ridge Drive and the parking lot will ‘L’ around it from the front to the east side of the building and will be all handicapped accessible.
It will include a spacious lobby for veterans to rest in while they are waiting their turn in the office as well as a copy room and a small conference room.
The timing for getting this building was perfect. “It won’t affect the taxes at all,” said Ferguson. “It will benefit the veterans. They won’t have to wait in the hall anymore,” Ferguson said. “It often gets congested with people especially during court. Plus the deputies are bringing inmates back and forth in shackles; and that’s just not a good situation for our elderly folks.”
Ferguson said when he presented the idea to the board of supervisors “They didn’t have one thing to say against it. They were all for it. They said if I’d find the money we could do it.”
Ferguson broke the news of the letting of the bid on the evening after the supervisors approved it at the American Legion Fish Fry.
Huey said he is looking forward to the day he can open the doors to the building. “The main thing is it will be handicap friendly. They will have. Parking lot right beside the building and the doors will be wide enough to accommodate a wheel chair or a motorized chair.”
Huey said the best thing about it is “we will have a dedicated stand alone service center for the veterans where they will be respected.
“I’m already getting positive feed back for it even before it is built,” said Huey. “The overall location for spouses and vets will be much easier to access.”
Now that the bid is let it will be sometime in the first half of 2023 that the building should be open for service for those who fight to keep our nation free.