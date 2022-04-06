Recent results for Pontotoc Warrior tennis included:

March 24, hosting Ripley:

Boys's singles Sawyer Richie defeated Dalton Morton 6-4, 61

Girl's singles Izzy Park defeated Layla Bryant 6-1, 6-1

Boys' doubles 1, Jospeh Henry and David Metcalfe defeated Nick Shappley and Garett LeFleur 6-1, 6-0

Boys' doubles two Lorenzo Ramos and Chambers Lane defeated Andy Vaughn and Bailey Rutherford 6-1, 6-2. 

Mixed doubles Tay Thornton and Holly Stewart defeated Jessica Meija and Ignacio Bravia, 6-1, 6-0. 

On March 25 Pontotoc hosted New Albany

Boys' singles Sawyer Richie defeated Brayden Bowman, 6-4, 6-7. 1-0, 10-8

Izzy Park lost to Heidi Clayton 6-0, 6-0

Boys' doubles 1 Lorenzo Ramos and Chambers Lane lost to John David Nelson and Joseph Durett, 6-0, 6-0. 

Boys' doubles 2, Jospeh Henry and David Metcalfe lost to Gregory Nelson and Will Boyington, 7-6. 4-6. 1-0, 6-9

Girls' doubles 1 Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford lost to Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason, 6-1, 6-0.

Girls' doubles 2 Caroline Howard and Mollie Rackley lost to Eva Aldridge and Carrie Clayton, 6-4, 6-4

Mixed doubles Tay Thornton and Holly Stewart lost to Natalie Creekmore and Everett Garrett 6-0, 6-1. 

On March 26 Pontotoc hosted Hernando

Boys' singles Sawyer Richie lost to Cole Stoddard 6-4, 6-2

Girls' singles Madison Clements lost to Mattie Sanders 6-0, 6-0

Boys' doubles 1 Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe defeated Brayden Smith and Eli Frank, 6-2, 2-6. 1-0

Boys' doulbes 2 Lorenzo Ramos and Chambers Lane lost to Kyle Vicker and Vincent Walters 6-2, 6-0. 

Girls' doubles 1 Heather Tedford and Samantha McGregor defeated Rylan Clark and Maggie Womble 6-1, 6-2. 

Girls' doubles 2 Caroline Howard and Mollie Rackley defeated Sarah Beth Cunningham and Lauren Eldred 6-4, 6-2

Mixed doubles Tay Thorton and Holly Stewart lost to Cole Kusek and Harper Belenchia 6-1, 6-0. 

Also on March 26, Pontotoc hosted Lewisburg

Boys' singles Lorenzo Ramos lost to Drew Stewart, 6-0, 6-0

Girls' singles Madison Clements lost to Marilynn Hall 6-3, 6-4

Boys' doubles 1 Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe defeated Taylor Cook and Jonathan Wiseman 6-3, 6-3

Boys' doubles 2 Chambers Lane and Sawyer Ritchie lost to Nate Kraft and Daniel Whitten, 6-2, 6-3

Girls' doubles 1 Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford defeated Valerie Aldinger and Madelyn Rucker, 6-1, 6-1

Girls' doubles 2 Caroline Howard and Mollie Rackley defeated Abby Battle and Elizabeth Davis, 6-2, 0-6, 1-0

Mixed Doubles Tay Thornton and Holly Stewart defeated Gabe Koonce and Reagan Meadows, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus