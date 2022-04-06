Recent results for Pontotoc Warrior tennis included:
March 24, hosting Ripley:
Boys's singles Sawyer Richie defeated Dalton Morton 6-4, 61
Girl's singles Izzy Park defeated Layla Bryant 6-1, 6-1
Boys' doubles 1, Jospeh Henry and David Metcalfe defeated Nick Shappley and Garett LeFleur 6-1, 6-0
Boys' doubles two Lorenzo Ramos and Chambers Lane defeated Andy Vaughn and Bailey Rutherford 6-1, 6-2.
Mixed doubles Tay Thornton and Holly Stewart defeated Jessica Meija and Ignacio Bravia, 6-1, 6-0.
On March 25 Pontotoc hosted New Albany
Boys' singles Sawyer Richie defeated Brayden Bowman, 6-4, 6-7. 1-0, 10-8
Izzy Park lost to Heidi Clayton 6-0, 6-0
Boys' doubles 1 Lorenzo Ramos and Chambers Lane lost to John David Nelson and Joseph Durett, 6-0, 6-0.
Boys' doubles 2, Jospeh Henry and David Metcalfe lost to Gregory Nelson and Will Boyington, 7-6. 4-6. 1-0, 6-9
Girls' doubles 1 Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford lost to Sarah Robbins and Gracie Mason, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls' doubles 2 Caroline Howard and Mollie Rackley lost to Eva Aldridge and Carrie Clayton, 6-4, 6-4
Mixed doubles Tay Thornton and Holly Stewart lost to Natalie Creekmore and Everett Garrett 6-0, 6-1.
On March 26 Pontotoc hosted Hernando
Boys' singles Sawyer Richie lost to Cole Stoddard 6-4, 6-2
Girls' singles Madison Clements lost to Mattie Sanders 6-0, 6-0
Boys' doubles 1 Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe defeated Brayden Smith and Eli Frank, 6-2, 2-6. 1-0
Boys' doulbes 2 Lorenzo Ramos and Chambers Lane lost to Kyle Vicker and Vincent Walters 6-2, 6-0.
Girls' doubles 1 Heather Tedford and Samantha McGregor defeated Rylan Clark and Maggie Womble 6-1, 6-2.
Girls' doubles 2 Caroline Howard and Mollie Rackley defeated Sarah Beth Cunningham and Lauren Eldred 6-4, 6-2
Mixed doubles Tay Thorton and Holly Stewart lost to Cole Kusek and Harper Belenchia 6-1, 6-0.
Also on March 26, Pontotoc hosted Lewisburg
Boys' singles Lorenzo Ramos lost to Drew Stewart, 6-0, 6-0
Girls' singles Madison Clements lost to Marilynn Hall 6-3, 6-4
Boys' doubles 1 Joseph Henry and David Metcalfe defeated Taylor Cook and Jonathan Wiseman 6-3, 6-3
Boys' doubles 2 Chambers Lane and Sawyer Ritchie lost to Nate Kraft and Daniel Whitten, 6-2, 6-3
Girls' doubles 1 Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford defeated Valerie Aldinger and Madelyn Rucker, 6-1, 6-1
Girls' doubles 2 Caroline Howard and Mollie Rackley defeated Abby Battle and Elizabeth Davis, 6-2, 0-6, 1-0
Mixed Doubles Tay Thornton and Holly Stewart defeated Gabe Koonce and Reagan Meadows, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0