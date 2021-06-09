Phil Webb has been around sports all his life, so continuing the legacy of excellence in Warrior sports will be a natural fit.
“Pontotoc is known for great schools and great athletics, and I hope to continue that tradition,” said Webb, 45, who has been with the district since 2003. Webb, a Mooreville native, started his career as a baseball coach and teacher in Smithville.
“We did a little of everything there, coaching baseball, football, you name it,” said Webb.
Webb first donned the Warrior black and gold as principal at D.T. Cox Elementary before moving on to become an administrator at the junior high school. He was a star baseball player for the Troopers, then played at Itawamba Community College. He and his wife, Darla, have two, young children in the Pontotoc School District.
Webb takes the reigns from Coach Josh Dowdy, who held the position since 2018 and has coached baseball since 2017. Dowdy said he has a good, working relationship with Webb and total confidence in his abilities.
“Having good coaches made my job easy,” said Dowdy, who will continue to skipper the Warriors baseball team, as well as taking over duties as assistant principal at Pontotoc Junior High. Dowdy wouldn’t take any credit, but said he was proud of the advances the district made under his three-year tenure as AD. “Girls basketball and boys track have been state champions, and we’ve made facility improvements, including new bleachers in the gym, so we’ve achieved some good things that I’ve been fortunate to be part of, but it’s nothing to do with me, just good coaches and good support,” said Dowdy.
Athletic directors shoulder tremendous responsibility, including acting as good-will ambassadors at almost every sporting event, especially at home games, and Dowdy said he was blessed with the opportunity to continue coaching while spending more time with his young kids.
“The entire school year I was away from home a lot, and when Dr. Bivens presented this opportunity, I realized that being the AD for the last three years gave me a good foot in the door, and I want to be a well-rounded administrator,” said Dowdy.
Dr. Michelle Bivens, superintendent of Pontotoc City Schools, said that Webb fits well into the position.
“Mr. Webb brings a wealth of athletic and procedural knowledge to the position of athletic director,” said Bivens. “I know he will keep the best interests of our student athletes, coaches and athletic programs at heart as he makes decisions.”
Summer is a good time to make transitions in high school athletics, Dowdy said, so he and Webb are shuffling schedules and making sure all works out well. Early July will mark Webb’s official start in the AD chair. He said he’s eager to hit the ground running.
“We’ve got some good ideas for going forward, but we first want to tip our caps to Coach Dowdy and all the parents, staff, and administrators here in Pontotoc, and say that we want to continue to build our athletic programs and make this district one to be proud of.”