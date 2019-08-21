Pontotoc High School's streak of dominance continued last week when the Clarion Ledger announced its 2018-19 All-Sports Awards winners.
The Warriors won the publication's Class 4A All-Sports Award for a whopping sixth consecutive year, a streak that began all the way back in 2013.
Pontotoc amassed 261.5 total points and took home the honor without winning a state championship. The Warriors did finish as state runner-up in both boys cross country and boys track and field, the latter falling short of a title by a mere half point. Consistent success across a wide range of sports allowed PHS to edge past Corinth, which came in second with 231 points and produced three state crowns- boys golf, girls cross country and boys cross country.
"To win it without winning a state championship speaks volumes about how competitive our teams are," said Pontotoc City Schools Athletic Director Josh Dowdy. "We're excited about it. You can't say enough about the student athletes we have at Pontotoc.
"Our kids take pride in themselves and want to be the best in everything they do, and we have outstanding community support."
Among theother county schools, South Pontotoc finished third in Class 3A behind St. Andrew's and Kossuth, while North Pontotoc came in sixth in 3A.