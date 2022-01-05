BLUE MOUNTAIN- A 15-0 run to close the first half (part of a bigger, 22-4 run), and a stellar performance from senior point-guard (and ICC commit) Allie Beckley catapulted the Pontotoc Lady Warriors to a 71-57 win over Blue Mountain on Dec. 28.
Beckley finished the game with 13 points, 6 assists and 4 steals, but in the bigger picture, her gutsy play spurred her teammates to pull away after the Lady Cougars led throughout the first quarter.
Blue Mountain came to play, and afterward Pontotoc coach Kyle Heard said that his team needed a little waking up. Beckley answered the call. Her defense, as part of Pontotoc’s full-court press, helped force 13 Blue Mountain turnovers in the first half, and 20 in the game.
By halftime, Pontotoc had opened a 41-23 lead.
The Women of the Tribe shot a respectable 50 percent from the floor in the contest. Game MVP Samya Brooks led all scores with 23 points, including going 7 for 9 from the penalty stripe. Jamiya Bowens added 11 points in the win.
The Lady Warriors are 13-3 on the season.They stand atop Division 2-4A at 4-0, and Scorebooklive (scorebooklive.com) ranks them fourth in the state in 4A, with Tishomingo County holding first place.
The Lady Warriors were scheduled to play Saltillo at the Seminole Shootout on Dec. 30, but the Lady Tigers withdrew because several players had the flu.
Friday the Lady Warriors host a big showdown against the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars. The Lady Cats have a record of 11-4 on the season, 3-0 in division, and are nipping at the Lady Warriors heels’ in second place in 2-4A.
Boys
The Warrior men also notched a win over Jackson Christian School (Tenn.) 75-46.
Junior Zane Tipler scored a game-high 26 points.
Tipler wasted no time in getting the Warriors on the board, draining a corner 3-pointer to open a 6-0 lead.
Sophomore Jonathan Armstrong got in on the action, knocking down a 3 of his own, off a feed from Tipler. Junior Tyler Shepherd stole a careless Eagles pass along the sideline and took it in for a layup, and the Warriors led 20-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Tipler struck again, nailing another 3 from his hot spot for the night, at 2 o’clock on the perimeter dial. Armstrong gathered a loose ball and notched a breakaway layup and a 38-19 lead. Early in the third, senior guard Tyler Shepherd grabbed a steal and soared in for a right-handed dunk. Not long afterwards, Tipler snapped a nifty corner pass to Shepherd for a 3-pointer, and the rout continued, 56-33.
Armstrong grabbed a steal and kicked a pass out to Jack Sansing for a late score.
The two teams were pretty evenly matched across the score sheet in percentages, with the Warriors holding a slight edge in rebounding, with 5 more than the Eagles. Pontotoc shot 56 % both from the floor and the free-throw line. One big difference was 3-point attempts. The Tribe knocked down ⅓ of the 3’s they shot, as opposed to the Eagles, who shot just 17 % from beyond the arc.
The Pontotoc men will host the Tangle on the Trail tournament on Jan. 8, with notable, local teams including Ingomar, New Albany, and Tupelo, among others, scheduled to play.
The Warriors will play Dyersburg at 7:30 p.m.