A Pontotoc native is gaining invaluable experience in the political world by serving a 13-week internship in the nation’s capital.
Rachel Shumaker is taking a break from studying political science and communications at Mississippi State University to work for U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly in Washington D.C.
“All my life I’ve loved to read and write, and I’ve loved public speaking and forming relationships, and I didn’t realize until my senior year of high school that I could translate that into a career,” said Shumaker, a 2017 graduate of Ingomar High School.
Shumaker had little interest in politics until she worked for a week in Jackson as a paige for State Sen. Nickey Browning. She found herself reading political books and following the news.
“It was a whole new world about which I knew very little,” said Shumaker. “I discovered that this was something I enjoyed and I could perhaps make it a career.”
Shumaker is the youngest of four children. Her father, Don, is a dairy nutritionist and her mother, Donna, is a CPA. Shumaker once thought of becoming a veterinarian, like her older brother. She worked at Rolling Hills Animal Clinic and thought she’d really enjoy working with animals. Working for the week at the Mississippi state Capitol sent her in a new direction.
Shumaker applied for the internship with Congressman Kelly’s staff in June and after being accepted she moved to D.C. in early September. Today she lives in an apartment complex though an intern housing network and most days walks to work on Capitol Hill. It takes her about 25 minutes, and she doesn’t mind at all.
“Mississippi State is a big campus so I’m used to long walks,” said Shumaker.
Shumaker spends much of her time doing research and helping process and distill information for members of Congressman Kelly’s staff. She also takes calls and emails from people in Kelly’s district and does her best to address their issues or direct them toward the resources they need.
“People often have some idea of the solution they’re looking for, but they don’t know how to reach the particular agency that can help them, so part of my job is to help them in that process,” said Shumaker. She also writes entries in the political record honoring veterans who’ve passed or others who’ve made significant contributions to society.
Shumaker often gets asked why she’s starting a career in a political climate that’s so contentious, she said.
“I get to work with the people of Mississippi every day, whether they be a Democrat, or a Republican or somewhere in between,” said Shumaker. “I’m not really on the political or campaign side of things, so I don’t experience that environment every day.”
Her desire passion for public service is her guiding principle, Shumaker said.
“I came to this field because I saw things I wanted fixed in this world, and I realized that I can’t just complain about them,” said Shumaker. “I want to work my hardest and be one of the people who make a difference.”
Growing up in Mississippi taught her manners and kindness, traits that go a long way in her line of work, Shumaker said.
“There’s something special about being from Mississippi,” said Shumaker. “I believe that we treat people with kindness and respect, no matter what they believe or where they come from. I’m grateful for my education and experience. Being in politics I’ve learned to say things tactfully, and in a respectful manner.”
Shumaker’s internship concludes the third week of December. She’s set to graduate with from Mississippi State in either May or August of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in political science as well as one in communications/public relations. She’s considering studying law, but she knows that communicating with the public will always be an important part of work.
“I can see myself moving back here (D.C.) after graduation,” said Shumaker. “I’d like to work in public relations, either as a communications director or a press secretary.”
Life on the Beltway, the hustle-and-bustle of work in the nation’s capital, is right up her alley, Shumaker said.
“I like the fast-paced nature of this work, the fact that it’s always changing,” said Shumaker. “I always imagined myself being in a career that’s rapid fire like this. It suits my personality well.”