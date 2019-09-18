The Pontotoc cross country teams competed in the Tupelo Invitational on Saturday. The varsity boys and junior high girls finished 2nd in 4A. The varsity girls were 3rd in 4A.
The top seven varsity girls were Kaylin Simmons, Morgan Brownlee, Maclaine Griffith, Haley Barefoot, Ella Huey, Micahela Bradford and Blakley Pound.
“Kaylin had a better race Saturday, finishing as our number one runner," Pontotoc head coach Mike Bain said. "We have got to get our top 5 racing closer together. Cross country is as much mental as it is physical sometimes. The potential is there; they just have to race smart and be mentally tough.”
The top seven varsity boys were Will Porter, Cooper Parmer, Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Michael Moore, Ellis Maffett and Landon Morgan.
“I am waiting for these guys to have that race where they see what their potential is, where they actually race and not just run," Bain said. "We have a good group of freshmen who have so much potential. Will is a senior who has been consistent, but is yet to run his best race. I am looking forward to seeing these guys actually race to their potential."
The top seven junior high girls were Carsyn Stephens, Carla Ramirez, Samantha Vickery, Mallie Maffett, Haley Lowe, Madison Boyd and Reese Laenen.
“Carsyn has worked her way into our number one spot the last couple of weeks and is very competitive," Bain said. "Carla and Samantha have consistently been in our top five all season. These other girls in our top seven are in their first year of cross country and race better every week.”
The top seven junior high boys were Braxton Whiteside, Luke Blanchard, Noah Holland, Austin McCarty, Austin Brown, Jordan Tucker and Beau Hunter.
“Braxton was the 1st 4A 7th grader to finish, and his times are dropping," Bain said. "He is racing mostly on mental toughness since his running is limited. He comes to us after football practice, so we have to be careful until it cools off. Luke has been our number two runner, and he also comes after football. These two and Noah did run with us during the summer, and that has helped. Most of the others did not start until school started.”
Pontotoc will have a Saturday off this weekend. The next race is the Warrior 5K on September 26th.