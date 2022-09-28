Cross country teams from North, South and Pontotoc City all ran well at a meet in Tupelo last Saturday.
Pontotoc
Pontotoc girls’ coach Brian Morgan said he continues to be encouraged by his teams’ performances.
“Olivia Hamblin ran 21:04, her best so far,” said Morgan. “Carla Ramirez was number 2 for us and ran her best time so far this season. Kayleigh Armstrong in the junior high race was very impressive today too.”
“ Our top 7 girls were Olivia Hamblin (8th overall with PR 21:05), Carla Ramirez, Sami Bond, Kareli Mendoza, Sara Campos, Genesis Tzib, and Ava Robbins.
“Our top 7 jr high were Kayleigh Armstrong (10th overall 14:15), Meredith Farley, Chloe Williams, Evelyn Moreno, MK Maffett, Journey Rhea, and Saylor Payne.”
On the Pontotoc boys’ side, Coach Ritchie Chrestman was also encouraged by what he saw from his guys.
“Last week we ran at Senatobia and beat the defending state champions by 1 point,” said Chrestman. “Caiden Ivy continued to lead the Warriors by winning the meet. This week we scaled back practices a little to offset the surprise high temperatures. At Tupelo we finished 3rd in the large scale division and beat all other 4A schools. Our top 7 runners were Caiden Ivy, (9th overall, 17:70.50) Kayson Newsom (14th, 17:40.70), Jace Clingan (21st, 18:34.70), Andrew Chrestman, Jayce Culver, Cameron Braxton and Beau Hunter. The top 5 runners all finished in the top 10 today versus 4A competition. Top junior high runners at Tupelo were Noah Parmer (43rd, 13:36.10), Reece Simmons, Adam Rodgers, Noah Galbraith, Roman Lee, Vance Bass, Hoyte Butler and Kevin Mendoza. Next week we will be running at South Pontotoc. A special thank you to the XC parents for the help they provide our team.”
North Pontotoc
North Pontotoc coach, Kim Lilly, said her runners are improving each week.
“We had another wonderful week with more gains in timing,” said Lilly. “Our girls made some significant improvements this week (Celeste Alban, 28:45.50; Baylee Snider 29:39.90). Our middle school guys keep passing every goal they set (Gavin Horton 13:59.70; Logan Wilder 14:18.10). The middle school girls are running faster than they thought they could (Olivia Blackburn 17:08; Macy Harrison 18:43:50; Allison Catt 18:45.60). The high school guys are finishing closer together, with Hayden Waldron setting a new personal record (21:13, in 4-6A boys’ 5K). They are running as a team.”
“We had several out this week. Looking forward to the next two weeks with the South Pontotoc and Pontotoc meets.”
South Pontotoc
The South Pontotoc XC team had a good meet as well. Notable times included:
In the girls’ 2 mile, Chloe Rice 13th overall at 14:20.50, Harper Rush 17th overall at 14:35.90; In the girls’ 5K, Macy Bain 19th overall at 22:18.
