Claire Randle carefully surveyed the picture held up before her, thought for a moment then chose the best course.
“This is the way to go,” said 10 year-old Randle, stepping forward and confidently tracing her finger along a trail that ran through a blue stream then reemerged, rising into a forest.
MSU County Extension Agent James Shannon nodded. “Stay in the track, right?” he said. Shannon spoke to a group of girls standing on the edge of a circular learning track marked with orange cones. March 9 was a warm and sunny day outside the First Choice Agri-Center, perfect for a ride. The afternoon session of the ATV safety course had five students: Randle attended with her sisters Molly, 14, and Grace, 15. Twelve-year-old Bella Pagett, and 14-year-old Kara Miller were also listening as Shannon went over safety tips and scenarios. The girls held brand-new safety helmets at their sides.
Shannon flipped the book to a picture of another scenario.
“The engine noise might spook the horse the man is riding,” said Miller. Shannon nodded again.
All the girls had prior riding experience, but, as Pagett pointed out, they were picking up helpful tips, such as leaning into turns, and keeping a safe distance from other riders.
Agent Randall Nevins walked down the trailer ramp wearing a riding suit and told the girls they would resume shortly.
“I enjoy working with youth and we’ve had really good support and sponsorship,” said Nevins, a Monroe County agent who teaches the course at various locations about five times a year for youngsters ages 8-18.
Shannon showed another image. The girls spoke up in chorus. “Rocks and stumps,” a few said. Shannon added: “The snow can cover over hazards, so you have to be extra careful.”
The acronym of the day was SIPDE, Shannon explained, and the girls giggled as they tried to pronounce it. It stood for Scan and Survey, as in take a close look at the rider’s surroundings. Identify, as in make a note of any hazards. Predict, as in try to anticipate what might happen. Decide as in decide what to do to be safe. Educate, as in make an educated decision about the right action.
Shannon showed the girls a picture of a muddy, hilly track with dips and turns and puddles.
“This looks like fun on an ATV, right?” Shannon asked. The girls nodded. “It can be, if you’re smart and safe. This is where you pair your skills and knowledge with the machine you’re riding. You can be safe and have fun, too.”
The girls put on their brand-new 1storm helmets, easily a $100 value, a gift from the Extension Service and other sponsors. They mounted their machines.
Miller got on a Polaris Phoenix 200, Grace Randle a Kawasaki Bayou 250, and Molly Randle a Kawasaki KFX 50. The girls clicked their thumbs to start the machines and the little engines purred. Nevins got out front like a traffic cop giving directions. He waved his arms and off the girls went, perfectly spaced, single file, just as they’d been instructed. They practiced braking. They leaned into their turns. They traced a figure eight, round and round, steady and slow, a light cloud of gray dust rising into the sunlight.