The Pontotoc Lady Warriors defeated Choctaw Central 55-52 in the Class 4A Girls Finals Thursday night in Jackson to capture the 4A State Basketball Championship.
Pontotoc trailed 22-19 at halftime before taking control of the game with a 17-2 run in the third quarter. They led by as many as 14 before holding off a late Choctaw Central rally.
The Lady Warriors led by eight points with just over two minutes to play. Pontotoc made some clutch free throws in the closing minute to hold off the Choctaw surge.
Choctaw Central put up two three-point shots in the final 12 seconds but were unable to sink either attempt and force overtime.
Makayla Boyd led Pontotoc with 16 points. Allie Beckley scored 12, Sky Vaughn 11 and Samya Brooks 10.
Pontotoc ends the season on a 24-game winning streak.