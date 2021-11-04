Pontotoc American Legion Auxiliary (Unit 16) received a recognition award at the regular American Legion monthly meeting Thursday night, October 28 for the most Wreaths Across America ordered and sold last year in our District.
Carline Parker who is chairperson for the event presented a banner along with Connie Kelly from Unit 72 in New Albany to Mary Francis Stepp, representing Unit 16 here in Pontotoc.
Following the surprise presentation, the ladies of the Auxiliary voted to donate $250 to the Auxiliary Support Fund. This fund is to supply needed personal items for Veterans that are residents in the State Veterans Home in Oxford, MS and the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Memphis, TN. Then they voted to give $350 to the Christmas stockings program. These stockings will be presented to Veterans in both the same locations and will include personal toiletries and goodies for the holidays. Finally, the members voted to purchase 16 of the Wreaths Across America to be place on Veteran’s graves in Pontotoc County.
Should you like to be involved this year please purchase a wreath to honor a Veteran and place it on their grave as a symbol of love, gratitude and honor. The National Wreaths Across American Day will be held on December 18th, 2021.
Order yours today for $15.00 each. To place your order call Mary Francis Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493. Orders can also be placed at the American Legion Building on Legion Lane on November 11th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. during our annual serving of stew on Veterans Day. Please make checks payable to Wreaths Across America.
Wreaths must be ordered and paid for not later than Wednesday, November 17 and must be picked up Saturday, December 18 at the Habitat for Humanity Warehouse on W. Washington Street, Pontotoc from 8 a.m. -12 p.m.
Also we welcome new American Legion Auxiliary members, for details please call Mary Francis Stepp and she will be glad to share the details of membership. We look forward to hearing from you.