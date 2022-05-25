MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The 2021-22 Barnes & Noble College Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete Team and Scholar-Athlete of the Year were released by the Southern States Athletic Conference.
Blue Mountain College saw two men earn spots on the team: A.J. Martin (JR/Pontotoc, Miss.) and Tanner Robinson (JR/Jackson, Miss.).
Dalton State's Trevor Bassett headlines the honorary squad as the 2022 Barnes & Noble College Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
2021-22 Barnes & Noble College Men's Golf Scholar-Athlete Team
Logan Peterson, Loyola (La.)
Sebastian Salazar, Loyola (La.)
A.J. Martin, Blue Mountain (Miss.)
Tanner Robinson, Blue Mountain (Miss.)
Trevor Bassett, Dalton State (Ga.)
Joshua Stern, Dalton State (Ga.)
Tucker Windham, Dalton State (Ga.)
Noteworthy
Loyola's Sebastian Salazar leads with a 4.0 GPA, while Dalton State's Tucker Windham has a 3.95 GPA
At the SSAC Championship, Bassett finished 9th, Salazar placed 15th and Logan Peterson finished 22nd
To be eligible, student-athletes must be a sophomore or above in both academic and athletic standing, must be starters or important reserves, have at least a 3.3 cumulative GPA and have competed in 50 percent of competitions
Graduate students are not eligible, and transfers must have completed one semester at the school
