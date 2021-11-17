Pontotoc’s Holiday Open House will be Sunday afternoon, November 21, from 1:00 until 5:00. Everyone in town is pulling out the decorations, preparing refreshments and sprucing up their stores getting ready to open their doors to kick off the Holiday Season of Shopping.
Make out your Christmas Gift list and come out on Sunday afternoon to find the perfect gift for everyone on your Christmas list.
There will be over 21 stores open on Sunday afternoon for your shopping enjoyment.
All offering refreshments, door prizes, musical entertainment and bargains all afternoon.
After spending the afternoon shopping and enjoying your day in Pontotoc you will surely be in the Christmas Spirit.
Pontotoc has grown over the years and has something for everyone. There are children’s shops, boutiques, men’s clothing and shoes and the best Gift Shop in the region and the Antique Stores have treasures all over their stores.
The Flower and Gift Shops are filled with the Holiday décor needed to get your home ready for your Christmas gatherings.
Before you run off to shop in the surrounding area on Black Friday, shop local first.
The businesses in Pontotoc have had a tradition of opening their doors on the Sunday before Thanksgiving to give you the opportunity to shop them first.
You may not need to fight the crowds on Black Friday at the mall and other shopping centers once you see what is available right here at home.
You can spend your Friday after Thanksgiving wrapping all those gifts you got at the Open House in Pontotoc.
Shop Pontotoc first and help Pontotoc continue to grow and offer even more options for your shopping pleasure.