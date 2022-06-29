Pontotoc Progress’ newest Welcome Home To Pontotoc Magazine has hit the streets once more. You will want to spend time savoring each page of our newest offering of letting you know why Pontotoc is such a great place to live.
The cover says it all. The shot by Darby Armstrong makes you want to kick your sho3es off, roll u your jeans and join the little laughing boy in the creek. Pontotoc has many lakes and streams to enjoy sitting beside while you are unwinding from your day.
Our introduction invites you to this place of scenic beauty in the seasons of time. Our front porches are welcoming spaces for you to sit down and chat awhile and carry on the continuity of family and history that makes these red clay hills special.
We have a story about Maple Ridge Retrievers which is a training facility established by Tyler Patterson for duck hunting dogs. The canines he trains bring home the ribbons and the ducks.
Pontotoc’s history will soon jump off of the brick wall thanks to programs through the Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area. Two murals are planned to showcase our history and our heritage while a third project will renovate and enhance the arts area of the Pontotoc Town Square Museum.
Don’t forget to check out the page that tells you of the 20 year anniversary of The Pontotoc Community Theater and how you can help keep the laughter, drama and suspense coming for years to come.
In addition, we want you to know all the businesses that are on or near the Tanglefoot Trail where you can stop and get a bite. Everything from shrimp to breakfast to a quick sandwich is offered at these dining places. So check out these pages and find out where you can go hungry and leave happy.
And if you want to cook your own supper or breakfast, don’t forget to see what the Off the Square Market pages have to offer. The Farmers market has exploded in growth and you will see just how when you read about their story.
The late M.B. Mayfield left a legacy of loving art and the folks in Ecru want to preserve that for years to come. The M.B. Mayfield Museum is taking shape for folks who want to see where and how the famed artist lived. His home has been renovated and a committee is taking steps to allow many the opportunity to enjoy touching a place where he walked in his last years.
In between all of these stories you will see the faces of the people that call this place home through pages that speak of the outdoors, our learning, the bravery of those who protect us, parading in our communities, generations and our children as well as the fact that we strive to be a blessing.
This is also a magazine that showcases what the people who own businesses have to offer you. There are also reference pages to let you know how to get water, sewer and who to call to get that connected. Your state elected officials names are also on these pages so you can call them if you have an issue. In addition you can know where the schools are located as well as the colleges. Check out the calendar of events that will transpire from now until next June and see who belongs to the chamber of commerce; and incidentally if your name isn’t on the chamber list, now is a good time to get your membership.
So come by and get your copy of Welcome Home to Pontotoc and see what all you can enjoy.