Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope everyone has had a GREAT week. We are so thankful that everyone here is still healthy and we pray that it stay that way.
Our activity Program has changed and we are do our best to keep everyone busy and in contact with there family. If you would like to come and visit through the window or video chat, face time or zoom we would be happy to set this up for you.
Mother Day is coming up soon. If you would like to bring a potted plant or bird feeder to hang up outside their window we encourage you to do so. Keep the cards coming the residents really enjoys each and every one of them.
We are looking forward to another great week her at Pontotoc Health And Rehab. If you have any question about activities please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411.
We hope you all have a very blessed and safe week.