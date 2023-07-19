Jayke Logan

Catcher Jayke Logan, of the Pontotoc Red Sox, also of Bruce High School and a signee of Northwest Mississippi Community College, tags a runner out at the plate during American Legion baseball action in Tupelo on July 7. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Red Sox outlasted the Panola Pirates in an 11-5 win on July 13 in game one of their doubleheader. Jacob Nunn (Koscuisko) got the start on the hill, pitching five efficient innings with seven strikeouts while also giving up six hits with four runs and a walk.

