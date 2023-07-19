Catcher Jayke Logan, of the Pontotoc Red Sox, also of Bruce High School and a signee of Northwest Mississippi Community College, tags a runner out at the plate during American Legion baseball action in Tupelo on July 7.
PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Red Sox outlasted the Panola Pirates in an 11-5 win on July 13 in game one of their doubleheader. Jacob Nunn (Koscuisko) got the start on the hill, pitching five efficient innings with seven strikeouts while also giving up six hits with four runs and a walk.
Offense was no problem for Pontotoc as they tallied 12 hits scoring nine earned runs and only striking out four times. First basemen Ashton Matthews (South Pontotoc High School and an Arkansas State University Mid-South signee) led the team in RBI’s with three to go along with his two singles. It took no time for Pontotoc’s offense to get going, hitting two 2-run home runs via right fielder Jackson Rodgers (South Pontotoc High school and East Mississippi Community College signee) and designated hitter Jabri Farr (Pontotoc High School and Holmes Community College signee).
Pontotoc continued to add to their lead with Matthews’ two run single in the second inning. The Red Sox’ offensive surge, along with Nunn’s great pitching, continued in the fifth inning with an RBI double from Kaylan Powell and a bases loaded single from Matthews. Reliever Kooper Shook took the hill in relief in the sixth inning to secure the win for Pontotoc.
Coach Scott Cummings reflected upon the season:
"In the Mountain Home, Arkansas tournament, we faced a very good Paragould team," said Cummings, who coached alongside Coach Nickey Browning. "They are a perennial power house in the state of Arkansas. In Columbia, Tennessee, we played teams from Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee. One of those teams was Troy, Alabama defending American Legion national champions. We were 2-0 in this tournament before rain on Saturday. In the Tupelo tournament, we went 3-1 picking up, wins over Tupelo, Baldwin, and Stix (a team mostly comprised of Pontotoc players). Tupelo is a big rival for us, and a very successful program, winning the last four state championships in a row. We also had the opportunity to play a team from Las Vegas, Nevada winning both games of a doubleheader via walk off from Ty Murphy. Two big contributors to our success are returning college players, Kaylan Powell and Jackson Lee both from Itawamba Community College. We also have four players from Pontotoc County (three from South Pontotoc, and one from City). We are fortune this year to have a lot of depth in the outfield and middle infield positions. We have also been given great depth on the mound with 13 out of 17 team players on the roster being able to pitch. It has been a successful summer for us with a 13-4 record at the time of this writing. The talent level in American Legion baseball is very high. Most teams that we play have a majority of players either signed or already enrolled in a college baseball program."
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&