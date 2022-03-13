David Horn

Washington, DC – March 1, 2022 – The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) honors David Horn,  NHA,  Administrator  of  Sunshine  Health  Care  Inc  in  Pontotoc,  Mississippi  with  the  2022  Eli  Pick  Facility  Leadership Award. Only 3% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This year, fifty‐seven administrators  in  17  states  met  all  eligibility  requirements  and  were  awarded  the  facility  leadership  award  nationally. The leadership award will be celebrated at ACHCA’s Annual Convocation and Exposition scheduled in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 21‐24.

Based  on  the  premise  that  facility  excellence  reflects  leadership  excellence,  this  award  recognizes  the  Administrator of record who provided such leadership for the entire 2021 calendar year. Eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility (SNF) survey data, including the Health, Fire Safety, and Complaint Surveys, as well as top quartile performance on designated Quality Measures. The criteria also include at least a 70% or greater facility occupancy and a three‐year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status. This prestigious award is made possible with the support of Inovalon.

The Facility Leadership Award was introduced in 2008 by one of ACHCA’s most revered leaders, the late Eli Pick. A former executive director of the Ballard Rehabilitation Center, DesPlaines, IL, for over 30 years, Eli embodied excellence  as  an  Administrator  who  cared  for  his  residents,  their  families,  and  his  community.   This  award  is  presented annually in memory of Eli, a consummate member of ACHCA, dedicated to advancing professionalism and leadership in long‐term care. The Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award can be viewed at www.achca.org/eli‐pick‐facility‐leadership.

Founded in 1962, the American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) is the only professional association devoted solely to meeting the professional needs of today's long‐term care administrator and executive. ACHCA's mission focuses on advancing leadership excellence in long‐term care by providing leadership education, promotion of professional advancement programs such as Fellowship, and the keystone, Mentoring Program. ACHCA’s diverse membership includes administrators from across the post‐acute and aging services care continuum.

