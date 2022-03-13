Washington, DC – March 1, 2022 – The American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) honors David Horn, NHA, Administrator of Sunshine Health Care Inc in Pontotoc, Mississippi with the 2022 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Only 3% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This year, fifty‐seven administrators in 17 states met all eligibility requirements and were awarded the facility leadership award nationally. The leadership award will be celebrated at ACHCA’s Annual Convocation and Exposition scheduled in New Orleans, Louisiana, from March 21‐24.
Based on the premise that facility excellence reflects leadership excellence, this award recognizes the Administrator of record who provided such leadership for the entire 2021 calendar year. Eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility (SNF) survey data, including the Health, Fire Safety, and Complaint Surveys, as well as top quartile performance on designated Quality Measures. The criteria also include at least a 70% or greater facility occupancy and a three‐year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status. This prestigious award is made possible with the support of Inovalon.
The Facility Leadership Award was introduced in 2008 by one of ACHCA’s most revered leaders, the late Eli Pick. A former executive director of the Ballard Rehabilitation Center, DesPlaines, IL, for over 30 years, Eli embodied excellence as an Administrator who cared for his residents, their families, and his community. This award is presented annually in memory of Eli, a consummate member of ACHCA, dedicated to advancing professionalism and leadership in long‐term care. The Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award can be viewed at www.achca.org/eli‐pick‐facility‐leadership.
Founded in 1962, the American College of Health Care Administrators (ACHCA) is the only professional association devoted solely to meeting the professional needs of today's long‐term care administrator and executive. ACHCA's mission focuses on advancing leadership excellence in long‐term care by providing leadership education, promotion of professional advancement programs such as Fellowship, and the keystone, Mentoring Program. ACHCA’s diverse membership includes administrators from across the post‐acute and aging services care continuum.