Hello from Pontotoc Health and Rehab! We had a busy week!
Monday Morning, we played Money Bingo. Throughout the day several residents worked on Christmas decorations for our facility. At 2pm, Residents were served Lemon Crunch cake donated by Sanctuary Hospice.
On Tuesday morning, we began manicures at 10am and done nails throughout the afternoon. Several Residents also visited the beauty shop.
Wednesday morning, the Pontotoc Progress was delivered to all residents. At 10am, we had Mary Kay facials led by Mrs. Tessa Flournoy. At 2pm, we had an ice cream social.
Thanksgiving Day, residents visited with friends and family inside and out of the facility.
After decorating the facility Friday morning, we celebrated all of our November birthdays during our Monthly Birthday party at 2pm.
I would like to give a special thanks to Brother Brian Thrasher, and members of Shiloh Baptist Church for bringing the Christmas gifts out to our residents on Monday.
We are looking forward to another great week here at Pontotoc Health and Rehab. We hope that you can come out and visit with us soon. If you would like to do an activity, help with an activity or donate items for an activity please contact Theresa Johnston or Carrie Mathis at 662-489-6411. Have a blessed week.