A lawn that is free from lawn burweed and other troublesome weeds will look better and will be more useful. Nothing can ruin outdoor fun like unsightly weeds or the pain from lawn burweed stickers. As February begins, it is time to take steps to create a beautiful lawn that can be enjoyed from spring through summer.
I have had several requests to review how to control lawn burweed. As you may recall from the December 1, 2021, edition of “Farm and Garden Notes”, lawn burweed can be managed through pre-emergent herbicide applications in the fall and by using postemergent herbicides during late winter. There is still time to prevent problems from lawn burweed even if you missed preemergent application window.
This column will discuss postemergent control options for lawn burweed. The sources include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publications “Establish and Manage Your Home Lawn” and “How to Treat Lawn Burweed.”
Description
Lawn burweed is a winter annual that emerges from seed in the fall. It tends to form low growing clumps with an appearance somewhat like parsley. To prevent the painful stickers, the weed must be controlled before the seed heads develop in the spring.
Control
A healthy lawn can often win a head-to-head competition with weeds. A healthy lawn can be achieved through lawn management practices that include fertilization, timely watering, and the use of proper mowing heights. Please remember that soil testing is the most economical way to apply the correct amount of lime and fertilizer to improve your lawn.
Postemergent herbicides should be applied by the end of February to prevent lawn burweed stickers. Post emergent herbicides with excellent control ratings include metsulfuron methyl (MSM Turf), imazaquin (Image), and atrizine. These chemicals are also safe to be applied to Bermuda, centipede, St. Augustine, and zoysia lawns.
The bonus to these applications is that they can control other existing weed species. If wild garlic (wild onions) are an issue, imazaquin (Image) could be a wise herbicide choice. If henbit is a problem in your lawn, (MSM Turf) or atrizine could be reasonable options. Take care when applying these herbicides around landscape bedding plants or trees.
This is also a good time to apply preemergent herbicides to prevent summer annual weeds including crabgrass and goosegrass. Common spring preemergent options include prodiamine (Barricade) and pendimethalin (Pendulum). Refer to the MSU Extension Service publication “Establish and Manage Your Home Lawn” for a complete listing of lawn herbicides. Always follow label recommendations and properly calibrate spray equipment when applying herbicides.
You can act during February to prevent lawn burweed and other problem weeds. Your children and pets will thank you! Contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547 or by email at james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information about herbicides, weed identification, and sprayer calibration.