November 21st marks the beginning of deer season for all hunters. Opening day kicks off a Thanksgiving week tradition of hunting and togetherness for many Mississippi families.
Deer hunters can gain lasting memories, build relationships, and help manage our wildlife resources. This activity is not without risk. This column will review deer hunting safety procedures to avoid tragedy during the holidays.
Sources used include the Mississippi State University Extension article “Stay Safe When Hunting This Holiday Season” and information from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) website located at https://www.mdwfp.com/.
Hunter Education
Accident free hunts begin with proper education. Mississippi law requires hunters born after January 1, 1972 to complete a hunter education course before purchasing a hunting license.
Mississippi hunters that are 12 years of age and older can meet the education requirements through an online interactive video course. The program helps hunters fine tune skills associated with shooting, safety, conservation, and emergency preparedness. There is a $24.99 fee required to complete the certification. The program can be reached through the following link www.hunter-ed.com. When the course is completed, a certificate can be printed to obtain a hunting license.
Tree Stands
Tree stands can be very dangerous if not used with caution. The MDWFP website states that falling from tree stands accounts for over 90% of all hunting accidents.
Most tree falls occur when climbing up or down from the tree stand. It is important for hunters to use a safety harness before beginning to climb. The hunter should remain attached until safely back on the ground. Safety harnesses should provide three points of attachment that allow the legs, shoulders, and waist to be secured.
A haul line should be used to raise firearms and other gear into the tree stand. Hunters should never climb with gear in their hands. Hunters should always inspect the tree, stand steps, chains, and straps before climbing.
Be Seen
Hunters can be easily mistaken for game while hunting. State law requires hunters to wear 500 square inches of unbroken “fluorescent orange” when hunting with firearms. Mesh or orange camouflage pattern vests do not meet this requirement.
A flashlight should also be used when traveling in the woods before daybreak or after sunset. The odds of being shot by another hunter are greatly reduced by wearing hunters orange and using a flashlight.
Firearms
Firearm safety tips include treating every gun as if it were loaded, keeping it pointed in a safe direction, being sure of your target and beyond, and avoiding alcohol and other drugs.
Hunters should be absolutely sure of the target before pulling the trigger. The hunter should also consider where the bullet will go if the target is missed or passes through the animal. Shots should never be taken if the animal is on the top of a hill, or between the hunter and roads or houses.
Other Safety Tips
Hunters should always tell others exactly where they are hunting. This information will allow hunters to be easily found in case of an accident. Hunters should also have a whistle and a cell phone readily available to signal for help.
Hunters should have a small emergency kit that includes a map of the hunting area, a compass, matches, a first aid kit, rope, a flashlight, a pocketknife, snacks, and water. These supplies could be the difference in life and death if the hunter has an accident or become lost.
Following the practices previously discussed will enable hunters and their families to build lasting memories while avoiding tragedy.