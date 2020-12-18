Deer season is heating up during the cold days of December. As the rut gets into full swing hunters are hitting the woods in earnest.
Hunting from elevated tree stands is a technique that many hunters will use this season. This method allows hunters to increase the visibility of the hunting area while remaining out of sight of approaching deer. Tree stands can be very dangerous if not used with caution. The MDWFP website states that falling from tree stands accounts for over 90% of all hunting accidents.
Hunting while being firmly planted on the ground can prevent these accidents. Hunting from the ground can also add to the excitement and challenge of the hunt. This column will discuss tips for deer hunters to increase their success when using ground based deer hunting blinds.
The sources used include information obtained from Mississippi State University Extension Service Agent Steven Tucker, carolinasportsman.com, northamericanwhitetail.com, and outdoorlife.com.
Manage your scent
Managing human scent is an important consideration when hunting whitetail deer from the ground. Failing to control your scent can ruin a hunt. When choosing a location for a ground blind it is important to consider wind direction. The wind should always be in your face, taking your scent away from the hunting area.
Human scent can also be managed by using commercially available scent elimination sprays, scent-free soap, scent free deodorant, scent eliminating detergent, and by storing hunting clothes in scent free plastic containers. Waiting to put on hunting clothes when you are in the field and wearing knee-high rubber boots can also be helpful.
Stay hidden
To be a successful ground hunter you need to blend into your surroundings. This can be done by wearing camouflage along with the use of a ground blind. Blinds serve to hide hunters and conceal sudden movements.
Blinds can be constructed from natural materials such as branches, cedar tops, or uprooted trees. It is important to place the material behind as well as in front of you to breakup your silhouette.
There are a variety of ground blinds that can be purchased including pop-up blinds and more permanent structures. Purchased blinds can more effectively conceal movements, manage scent, and protect you from wind and cold temperatures.
Pop-up blinds are designed to be quickly erected and taken down. This allows hunters to easily adjust to changing wind directions and animal movements. Permanent ground blinds constructed from metal, heavy duty plastic, or fiberglass are also available. These “condos” provide added comfort and scent control. Don’t forget to use branches, twigs, and grass to improve the concealment of pop-up and permanent ground blinds.
Be Quiet
It is very important to be extremely quiet while hunting from the ground. Raking back leaves and branches can prevent unintended noise. Slight noises can alert deer to your presence and reduce the odds of success.
Safety First
Hunting from the ground eliminants the danger of falling from a tree stand, but there are other risks. The efforts made to conceal yourself from deer can also prevent you from being seen by other hunters. The state mandated 500 square inches of unbroken hunter orange should always be worn. A small piece of orange flagging or hunter orange material should also be attached to the outside of ground blinds to alert other hunters.
Hunting from the ground is traditional method that has distinct advantages. The following information provided by MSU Extension Agent Steven Tucker summarizes ground hunting tips for success and safety.
- Pay attention to the wind
- Pay attention to your movement
- Be quiet
- Be aware of what is beyond your target.
- Wear your hunter orange
For more information this and other agriculture and natural resource topics email James Shannon at james.shannon@msstate.edu.