Among my favorite passages in the Bible is Matthew 6: 25-34, the part of the Sermon on the Mount where Jesus explained why believers shouldn’t worry.
I’ve been very worried lately.
The past year has been so tumultuous that it has become cliché to say that it’s been tumultuous. Threadbare phrases like “in these challenging times,” and “we’re all in this together,” and “the new normal,” grate on my nerves. When Lester Holt ends his broadcast each night saying, “Take care of yourselves, and each other,” I want to throw something at the television.
I’m getting cabin fever.
Conspiracy theories are among my many guilty pleasures. It seems Americans are being gradually pulled away from each other. First, the Coronavirus put us in quarantine. Then, the presidential election divided us. Last week a freakish winter storm pummeled us and kept us from going to the grocery store, or to work, or even to the mailbox.
It’s been a year of records—bad records.
I’m naturally introspective, and I usually don’t mind being home alone, working from a distance. I’m fortunate to have a job that allows me to do that. I don’t particularly like talking on the phone, or doodling around on my phone, or owning a phone, and I don’t surf the internet to entertain myself.
The creeping isolation we’ve experienced over the past year, especially last week, makes even an introvert like me feel kooky.
My worries started small. Do I have flashlight batteries, bottled water, plenty of natural gas in the tank? They grew into big worries. What if the power grid crashes nationwide? What if political tensions escalate into civil war? What if some sinister force is driving this upheaval of American life?
I want to control things, fix things, manipulate my environment--maybe even manipulate the world. I want to make the world a more comfortable place for…me. I want to be reassured, promised, guaranteed. When I don’t feel secure, I worry.
I’m not listening to Jesus.
Jesus said, “Do not worry about your life, what you will eat, or your body and how you will clothe it…Can any of you by worrying add a single moment to your life?...Oh ye of little faith.”
A lot of good, Christian people are part of the survivalist and doomsday prep movements. Not all of us go that far, but who hasn’t put extra cases of water or a flat of soup in their shopping buggy lately? To be clear, Jesus didn’t suggest being unprepared, or blundering through life without planning. The ancient philosopher Plato, as well as my own Catholic catechism, lists prudence among the Cardinal Virtues. Still, I feel a spirit of distrust and insecurity driving my purchases. It’s also driving a lot of my behavior.
Jesus clearly explained why we worry. He also clearly explained how to overcome worry.
“Seek ye first the Kingdom of God, and his righteousness, and all these things will be given you.”
Good Christian theology emphasizes that one’s freedom and independence increase in proportion to one’s dependence upon God. In a paradoxical way, the more I depend upon God, the less dependant I become. Conversely, depending upon oneself leads to enslavement--enslavement to money, to anxiety, or as Jesus said in his sermon, to preoccupation with gathering into barns, to spinning and weaving.
Jesus told us repeatedly not to worry: “So, do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Today has enough worry of its own.”
A more compassionate and gentle soul than the Italian Catholic mystic Padre Pio never existed. Those who knew him well said he didn’t suffer fools easily. He could be stern when it might aid the salvation of his listener. Jesus’ message in the Sermon on the Mount strikes this same chord. Be vigilant, Jesus tells us, but also be assured of God’s mercy and protection. Padre Pio, who died in 1937, put it this way: “Pray, hope, and don’t worry.”