Must I be carried to the skies
On flow’ry beds of ease,
While others fought to win the prize,
And sailed through bloody seas?
Saturday night as I prepared to clean the grit of the day off of me, this snippet of an old hymn wafted its way through my mind. I was ruminating on the situation in Ukraine. My heart broke. Many people there wish they could turn on the water and see the hot liquid run into a tub.
I knew I was going to encourage my children in Sunday school to pray for those people there; that God would send a great deliverance. For I see this as a battle much like the shepherd boy David did when he went out to meet Goliath.
When I settled into my bed I had to look up the hymn and catch the rest of the verses. The hymn, “Am I a Soldier of the Cross?” was written by Isaac Watts in 1721, even before we as a nation fought for our independence. The stanzas are written in italics.
Am I a soldier of the cross,
A follow’r of the Lamb?
And shall I fear to own His cause,
Or blush to speak His name?
The message that is said time and time again throughout the pages of The Scripture of Truth is one of peace, but if mankind wants to stand against that, then sometimes there has to be war. People who love freedom must be willing to take up arms if necessary to be peaceful.
Ronald Reagan said it best in 1961: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well fought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.”
He said this about America, but I know these words are very appropriate for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would voice a hearty “Amen!” For he is living those words by his example. When he was offered a ride out of his country amid the turmoil, this brave man said "The fight is here. I need ammunition, not a ride.”
Are there no foes for me to face?
Must I not stem the flood?
Is this vile world a friend to grace,
To help me on to God?
Did you know that the Joshua Project says that 72.98 percent of the Ukrainians are Christian people? That compares to 76.49 percent of the United States. That means this small country has practically the same number percentage wise of Christians than we do. So don’t be misled. This attack on them is far greater than just a Russian president hungry for power.
This is a direct attack on a Christian nation. A direct attack on people who believe in our Lord. So it behooves us to pray for them, to ask God’s mercy upon them and to ask our Almighty God to fight on their behalf. Why? You may ask. They are across the ocean. Well, if you go to Alaska, Russia is just a skip away from an American state. And besides that. We are bound by blood. The blood of THE LAMB. It behooves us to pray for them. If Russia is allowed to over run them, there will be no stopping the bears advance.
Sure I must fight if I would reign;
Increase my courage, Lord;
I’ll bear the toil, endure the pain,
Supported by Thy Word.
One of the events of the scriptures that I shared with my children this past Sunday was that of Elisha, when the Syrians had him surrounded in Dothan. His servant went out and saw with his physical eyes the armies and cried out to Elisha.
Then that great prophet told him not to be afraid because those who were with them were more than the enemy army that he could see. Elisha asked God to open the boys eyes and show him who was really there. And in the hills surrounding the enemy army were a heavenly host of angels in chariots of fire.
So I encouraged my children that we must pray that God would send chariots of fire to surround and protect these people in Ukraine. We made the Ukraine flag out of construction paper and they pasted a map of the country on it. “Put this on your refrigerator,” I encouraged, “and every time you see it, pray for these people. Pray that a great victory will be won for the Glory of God.”
When that illustrious day shall rise,
And all Thy armies shine
In robes of vict’ry through the skies,
The glory shall be Thine.
I encourage you dear reader to do the same. For these 93 years this newspaper has been a voice of freedom, encouragement and the news of the day in your homes. I have been privileged to be standing at your side for 33 years. And once more I ask you to do something.
Cut out the picture of the Ukranian flag with President Zelenskyy on it. Or cut this entire column out. Put it on your refrigerator or tape it to the dash of your car. Put it somewhere that you can see it and pray for the peace of Ukraine. These people love freedom just like we do. It behooves us to pray that God will give them strength to defend their country and push back the forces of darkness that surely want to rule it.
Thy saints in all this glorious war
Shall conquer, though they die;
They see the triumph from afar,
By faith’s discerning eye.