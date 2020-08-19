Taking precautions for COVID-19 isn’t stalling the learning process at the Pontotoc Ridge Career and Technology Center, and the staff is eager to start a productive academic year, according to the director.
“I am excited to see our students coming in everyday and putting tools in their toolbox for future careers,” said Director Patricia Ellison.
More than 300 students from North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc and Pontotoc City schools started Monday. They resumed classes in Engineering, Ag Power, Welding, Industrial Maintenance, Carpentry, Furniture, Health Sciences, Drafting, Agriculture, Teacher Academy, and Early Childhood.
“We continue to offer an array of learning opportunities for careers that are in high demand,” said Ellison.
As at all Pontotoc schools, staff members are practicing social distancing and common sense precautions.
“We have signage throughout the building about wearing face coverings and washing hands,” said Ellison. “Teachers and staff will promote six-foot distance as much as possible. Cleaning and sanitizing will be done after each block as well as a major disinfecting at the end of every day.”
Following an executive order from Gov. Tate Reeves, students in the Pontotoc County and City School Districts must wear covering over their mouths and noses whenever they can’t stay at least six feet apart. Students can’t get on the bus without a mask and must wear it for the entire ride.
All three schools bus students to PRCTC. The Technology Center offers two morning blocks of classes, and one afternoon block.
Having students from North, South and Pontotoc City provides diversity and enriches the learning environment, Ellison said. They’ll just have to be a bit more careful this year.
“Having students from all three schools has worked out well,” said Ellison. “One of the things we teach is teamwork, and having students from throughout the county, we are able to teach them that when they start new jobs, they won't know everyone. They will be expected to work together to achieve a common goal, just like in the classroom.”
The job market is robust throughout Pontotoc County, particularly in manufacturing. Staff and advisors at PRCTC keep the pulse of the area and structure the educational experience accordingly, Ellison said.
“In addition to looking at market data, all of our instructors have advisory committees,” said Ellison. “These committees are made up of individuals who work in the industries that our classes represent. Not only do they meet in a formal setting twice a year, they also have those members as guest speakers, helping with student work for competitions. They also go out and visit these members at their respective businesses so they can stay up to date on the ever changing needs of the industry.”
PRCTC students and staff might miss celebrating the center’s golden anniversary this year, but instructors are determined to make the best of things and provide students with quality learning.
“We are starting our 50th year,” said Ellison. “Due to COVID-19 we are unable to have our 50th year celebration as planned, however we are working on a 50th year video, so please be looking on our website for that to be released sometime this year.”