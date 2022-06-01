Giving students a solid foundation in their learning process at school is the goal of every person who teaches in the early grades of elementary school. However lack of space and learning tools has often hampered those efforts.
The Pontotoc City School district just made one giant leap forward to supply that extra learning tool for pre-kindergarten students within their district by thinking outside the box.
The Pontotoc City School District along with seven local preschool providers have secured funding to provide high quality instruction to preschoolers in the county. The funding will be provided by an Early Learning Collaborative Grant through the Mississippi Department of Education. This is a $1.65 million funding grant.
Pontotoc City Schools curriculum coordinator Courtney Beard said the school has room for only two classes of pre-k students. “Both of those classes are filled with a total of 40 students,” she noted.
But many more parents wanted to take advantage of early learning. So rather than bringing students into the schools, the plan is to send teachers out into the places where children are already gathering for the day.
“Pontotoc City Schools will employ an additional 8 early childhood certified teachers. Two of those teachers will work in the pre-K head start classrooms housed on the Pontotoc Elementary campus.
“The other 6 will teach in the 4-year-old classrooms in the partner childcare centers. Those partner centers are Circle of Friends, Kangaroo’s Pouch, The Learning Tree, Little Bits, Playmates and Young Discovery Academy,” she said.
The goal of the Pontotoc Pre-K Collaborative is to expand, support, and facilitate the successful implementation of pre-k early childhood education for as many 4-year-olds in Pontotoc as possible.
The Office of Early Childhood at the Mississippi State Department oversees the Early Learning Collaborative program. The collective goal of the program is to better prepare preschoolers for kindergarten.
Pontotoc City Superintendent Dr. Michelle Bivens said, “We are excited and humbled by this opportunity to support our local students and families while working with the other Pre-Kindergarten providers in our community. We know that the success of our grant application and the program is due in large part to the strength of the collaboration between the District, Headstart, and local childcare centers. We are looking forward to a successful partnership that benefits the children of Pontotoc for years to come. We know that through increased early childhood education offerings, we will help students build a solid foundation for future success in school and life.”
Beard said that the goal is early identification “as well as providing an early childhood education and hopefully it will increase kindergarten readiness.”